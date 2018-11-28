Oregon State men’s basketball could be without one of its starters for the next month or more.
Senior center Gligorije Rakocevic learned Tuesday that he has a stress fracture in his left foot and could be out four to six weeks.
Rakocevic is having his best season in four years with the Beavers.
The 6-foot-11, 255-pounder from Montenegro is averaging 8.2 points on 21 of 31 from the floor (67.7 percent) and 4.2 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game. His collegiate averages coming into the season were 3.0 points and 2.5 rebounds.
Rakocevic, who has started 20 of 92 career OSU games, lost about 20 pounds while working out with his national team last summer. He had season highs of 15 points and nine rebounds in a win against Old Dominion.
“It’s frustrating, especially after all the work I put in after the season,” Rakocevic said. “The offseason was really big for me. Pretty much worked my butt off every single day to get to the point where I’m going to be able to provide some help for my team. I felt like I was getting there.”
Returning in four weeks would allow him to play in Oregon State’s final nonconference game, Dec. 29 at home against Central Connecticut State. Getting back in six weeks would mean missing the Pac-12 opener at Oregon.
The Beavers (5-1) host Missouri State at 4 p.m. Saturday.