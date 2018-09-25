Post players don’t grow on trees, but Oregon State men’s basketball has sprouted a few long branches since last year.
Gligorije Rakocevic spent most of the past two seasons with just one Oregon State teammate of similar size — Drew Eubanks — to match up against down low.
Eubanks left for the NBA, but in his place the Beavers now have four new big men to give the team some depth at the power forward and center positions.
“One thing I’m excited about is I get to guard different guys,” Rakocevic, a 6-foot-11 senior center, said Tuesday as OSU officially kicked off the season with its first practice. “You learn different moves and how they play. You get to learn their favorite moves.”
The Beavers have added freshman center Jack Wilson (7-0), freshman forward Warren Washington (6-11) and junior transfer forwards Payton Dastrup (6-10) and Kylor Kelley (7-0).
Ben Kone and Cheikh N’diaye were each on the roster the past two seasons, but they had limited roles or didn’t play at all.
That put Eubanks and Rakocevic as the team’s only big men, leaving true small forwards such as Tres Tinkle and Alfred Hollins to often take on larger opponents under the basket.
OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said the program wants to have balance and depth at every position, and the new additions have helped make that possible.
“It’s great to have a really good core group of young mixed with veteran big guys,” the coach said. “I think (Rakocevic) was a little tired of just going one-on-one with Drew every day. The fact that he’s got some different faces, different bodies to bang around is certainly going to help him.”
Tres Tinkle, a redshirt junior in his fourth year in the program, and sophomore Hollins will be freed up to play more small forward.
But coach Tinkle says that doesn’t mean the Beavers won’t sometimes go with a smaller lineup if the team feels there’s an advantage in doing so.
If injuries to key players are avoided, the added big men will help spread playing time around a little more evenly than last year, when several players wore down toward the end the season because of the extended minutes they were playing, the coach said.
“So having added depth and talent and size I think is really going to help us keep our form from start to finish this year,” he said.
Senior guard Stevie Thompson sees Tres Tinkle and Hollins playing more at the small forward spot as a plus. That’s where they’re more comfortable and most effective.
He also knows what it means to the team to have big men in the key on defense.
“Having big people covers up a lot of mistakes that we may make as guard defensively,” Thompson said. “Big guys protecting the basket and rebounding, things like that, it should help us.”
Thompson said the depth makes everybody better and pushes all involved to play harder.
“Even from a guard’s perspective, if there are more bigs in the lane when you’re trying to drive it helps you make decisions quicker, make smarter decisions that help you prepare for big games when we have bigger-sized competition,” he said.
Rakocevic has done his part to be sure he’s ready to make a contribution.
He lost about to 20 pounds to roughly 255 while going home to train with the Montenegro national team for about six weeks this summer. A busy schedule helped him shed the weight to a range the Oregon State staff was hoping he could.
“I didn’t do anything different. I was eating even more when I was back home,” he said. “We worked out in the morning and then we had weights after practice and conditioning at night. We definitely did more stuff than we do here, and that’s what helped me.”
If the team wants to run more his season, Rakocevic said he’s ready to do that.
The Beavers have an Oct. 27 exhibition against Montana Tech before opening the regular season Nov. 6 versus UC Riverside.
The new post players are making progress, but coach Tinkle says it’s still too early to tell if any of them will make an impact early in the season.
He says they’re giving effort, but the task is to “keep them dialed in” from one day to the next.
“They still have a lot of learning to do. They’ve got to learn how to listen more,” coach Tinkle said. “They’re excited and that’s a good thing. But what we’re trying to get them do to is pay attention, not make mistakes, learn, work hard, and I think that will help them in the long run.”
Dastrup, who transferred from BYU, was officially added to the OSU roster last week.
Oregon State has filed a waiver with the NCAA, and a decision on Dastrup’s possible eligibility for the coming season is expected in the next week or two.
Dastrup can shoot from distance, handles the ball well and makes smart plays around the rim.
Coach Tinkle said Dastrup’s presence as a veteran leader will be big for his team.
“He just brings maturity, along with his skill level. He’s going to be great in the locker room, great in the huddles, great on the bench,” the coach said. “With all the adversity we’ve gone through, that’s been a concern … guys on the bench, bad body language, not dialed in in huddles because they’re worried about something else.”