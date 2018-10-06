Tres Tinkle rattles off the numbers as though they’ve been permanently burned into the back of his brain.
“Losing 13 out of 16 by less than 10 points, and having a lead in every single one of those,” the Oregon State redshirt junior forward said of his team’s 2017-18 results. “It’s tough, and we look back and reflect on what we can do.”
Tinkle is determined and convinced, with more maturity and experience on this year’s roster, that the Beavers won’t be in as many similar situations this season.
Oregon State men’s basketball went 16-16 last year, a significant jump from the previous season that ended at 5-27 after the team was left shorthanded due to injuries and various other reasons.
The hope is that veteran talent and leadership, added depth in the post and some capable newcomers are all reasons the team can take another step or two forward and realize goals of being a postseason participant.
“We’ve got a lot of talent and a lot of guys that can make a difference and help the team win,” said senior guard Stevie Thompson, who joins Tinkle and senior center Gligorije Rakocevic as a fourth-year player in the program.
Those three are the team’s leaders. Junior college transfers Payton Dastrup and Kylor Kelley, both forwards, are the only other players with two or more years of college experience.
OSU recently finished its second week of official practice, and coach Wayne Tinkle likes the progress that’s been made and the chemistry being created. More will be known when games are played and minutes doled out.
“But we’ve seen some things, the camaraderie and the way these guys get together,” the coach said. “It’s been as good as those first couple of years, so that could be a real positive for us.”
Thompson and Tres Tinkle each averaged from than 36 minutes per game last season. Their coach saw moments of fatigue during the season but believes both finished well.
The team’s stronger bench this season could help reduce their playing time.
“We know that we can’t do what we need to do if we’re having to rely on them playing 35, 36 minutes a game,” coach Tinkle said. “We’ve got the depth where, if they’re playing 30, 32, they could be every bit as productive. But be much more fresh from start to finish.”
Thompson, an offensive threat throughout his time in a Beavers uniform, has been asked to be better on defense while continuing to be a playmaker on the other end.
Coach Tinkle has seen him improve an already strong work ethic and his skills as a vocal leader.
“I think he’s come a long way as far as being a much more solid defender on the ball,” he said. “He’s really good off the ball because he’s got great hands and anticipation skills. We need him to do a good job, man or zone, of keeping the ball in front. He understands that.”
Tres Tinkle, the league’s leading returning scorer at 17.6 points per game and a first team all-conference selection last year, will be asked to continue being a leader while providing an all-around on-court game.
Last year was the coach’s son’s first full collegiate season after a broken foot cost him the final five games of his freshman season and a broken wrist took him off the floor after just six games the following year.
Thompson says his teammate is now an even more well-rounded player after working on his ball handling and leadership. Outside shooting has also been a focus after shooting 32.1 percent from 3-point range his first two-plus seasons.
“He’s been putting a lot of work in the offseason,” Thompson said.
Coach Tinkle said he knows what team victories mean to his son and that he doesn’t want him to press too hard to make that happen. Tres’ ability to lead and help develop the Beavers’ younger players is a plus, the coach added.
It would be foolish to think Tinkle won’t continue to fill the stat sheet. He led the team in points, rebounds (7.2) and assists (3.7) in 2017-18.
“But his presence, his maturity and his leadership, along with the things he’s improved upon, shooting and ball handling, are really going to help set the tone for this team as well,” coach Tinkle said.
The success and progress of the team’s three sophomores — guards Zach Reichle and Ethan Thompson and small forward Alfred Hollins — will go a long way toward helping the team reach its season-ending goal.
All three showed flashes of putting together complete games late last season while slogging through a transition from high school to college that is difficult for most.
Ethan Thompson, Stevie’s younger brother, started all 32 games, Hollins played in 31 and started seven and Reichle came off the bench in 30 contests.
It’s expected that all three could have increased roles, notably Thompson as the primary point guard.
Tres Tinkle said he’s seen positive changes and improvement from each.
“They all got quicker, stronger, but I think the biggest thing is confidence in all of them,” he said.
Freshmen Jordan Campbell, at shooting guard, and Antoine Vernon at the point, credited for their toughness and defensive ability, are expected to have reserve roles.
Freshman center Jack Wilson and forward Warren Washington join Dastrup and Kelley as first-year players down low. Dastrup, who transferred from BYU, has filed a waiver with the NCAA to gain eligibility this season. A decision on the waiver is expected soon.
Rakocevic, who has dropped 20-plus pounds to reach the 250 range, is the only returning post player with experience.
Coach Tinkle said he believes the added depth around the basket is another factor that will help the team move forward.
“The good news is we have more than just a couple,” he said. “We feel like Warren and Kylor are guys that are really going to complement each other. Big G (Rakocevic) is probably in the best shape of his career. And being the only senior in that group, we’re really going to have to depend on his leadership.”