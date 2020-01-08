OSU men's basketball notebook: Defensive traps sparked win at Colorado

Oregon State has found success breaking out its 1-3-1 defense this season, giving opponents a look they rarely, if ever, see.

The half-court or full-court trap is designed to fill passing lanes and make passing and finding open shots difficult.

It paid off for the Beavers on Sunday, as they forced six Colorado turnovers in the final seven-plus minutes and used a 24-5 finishing run for a 76-68 comeback road win to get a two-game split to open the Pac-12 men’s basketball schedule.

“In the 1-3-1 we found a lineup with a lot of length and a lot of energy that was able to get some key stops down the stretch,” said OSU guard Ethan Thompson. “First off, it slowed them up to cross halfcourt so they had a shorter clock to get a shot up. Then we were able to fly around, get a lot of energy and I don’t think they knew what hit them.”

Three of the Buffaloes’ turnovers came from junior guard McKinley Wright IV, a Pac-12 player of the year candidate. Wright was named the conference’s player of the week on Monday.