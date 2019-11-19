An effort to help Ethan Thompson spend more time off the ball remains an evolving situation as those around him get more used to the point guard role and its responsibilities.
Sophomore Antoine Vernon and freshman Gianni Hunt have both spent time playing the point through Oregon State’s first four games, allowing Thompson, a junior and more natural shooting guard, to have more opportunities as a playmaker.
Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle says making it work involves getting Vernon and Hunt more comfortable.
“And a lot of it’s the matchups of our opponents,” Tinkle said. “Antoine has been really good. Some of the teams we’ve played have had some big guards and we’ve had to go with some different lineups. We got a nice response from a couple of those young guys at Wyoming. So their confidence is growing, so it’s still a process, for sure.”
Thompson has started at point guard in each of the four games this season.
Hunt has averaged 10.3 minutes in four games and Vernon 8.7 in three contests, both primarily at the point. Hunt played a season-high 18 minutes with a season-best 11 points in Saturday’s 83-63 win at Wyoming. Fellow freshman guard Jarod Lucas, who has played briefly at the 1 spot, added a season-high nine points in 19 minutes.
The continued improvement of Vernon, who spent time at the point as a freshman, and the addition of Hunt have helped make Oregon State (3-1) a more versatile squad.
“It’s pretty situational as far as different players on the court. I feel like I’m pretty comfortable doing both now, where before when I came up here I was pretty much off the ball,” Thompson said. “It gives us a lot of depth and I feel like it’s going to be hard for teams to match up with us when we’re able to shift pieces around like that.”
Tinkle says for Hunt, the progress will be pushed by learning on the floor.
“Getting experience, but practice experience is what’s paramount right now,” the coach said. “Getting better. That focus that you have to have every day, the level of intensity you have to have every day in practice, and that’s when it leads to good things come game time. All those young guys are in the middle of figuring all that out.”
Look back at Wyoming
The Beavers pulled away in the second half Saturday to win 83-63 in Laramie. Kylor Kelley, Zach Reichle and Thompson combined for 30 of the team’s 43 second-half points as OSU won its first true road game of the season.
Six newcomers, including three freshmen, played in the game.
“It’s still early in the preseason and they’re still figuring some things out,” senior forward Tres Tinkle said. “By the time conference gets here I think they’re really going to be meshing and gelled and know what works and they’ll be huge contributors for us.”
Oregon State was coming off a 77-69 loss to Oklahoma four days earlier in Portland, a defeat coach Tinkle said some of the “young guys” didn’t handle well as they faced adversity for the first time as college players.
Saturday’s game was a quick turnaround with a plane trip involved. The Beavers stayed glued to the task, pulling away from an overmatched but determined opponent for the victory.
“It’s always tough to go on the road no matter who you’re playing against,” Thompson said. “We just focus on ourselves and what we can do better as a team. We’ve got a lot of stuff to work on after we watched the film.”