News came Monday that Oregon State men’s basketball added a player just a few hours after Warren Washington announced via social media that he is leaving the program.
Sean Miller-Moore, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound wing from Toronto, Ontario, played this past season at Moberly Area Community College in Moberly, Missouri.
He averaged 18.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists while leading the Greyhounds to a 28-7 record, the Region 16 championship and to the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament as a sophomore this past season.
Miller-Moore shot 59.1 percent from the field, 32.6 percent from 3-point range and 74.2 percent at the free-throw line. As a freshman, he averaged 10.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 57.6 percent from the field.
Miller-Moore graduated from Thornlea Secondary School in Toronto in 2016 and averaged 23.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists as a senior. He played in the Peel All-Star Game and AAU with Canada Elite.
“He’s a great kid who has been through a lot growing up and has faced a ton of adversity,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said. “He has a great support group back home and has worked his tail off to get where he is. We are thrilled to be bringing him to the Beaver basketball program.
“He’s an incredible athlete with a high motor and will bring toughness and athleticism to our forward positions. He has a great knack of getting to the rim and finishing. He’s an elite athlete. He’s a great kid who will do well in the classroom and represent the program the right way.
“Our focus with this recruiting class was toughness and athleticism. We feel like Sean is a great addition to the three players we signed in the fall.”
Miller-Moore joins a class that includes Julien Franklin, a 6-foot-7, 190-pound shooting guard from Villa Park, California; Gianni Hunt, a 6-3, 180-pound point guard from Torrance, California; and Jarod Lucas, a 6-3, 185-pound point guard from Hacienda Heights, California.
Late Monday morning, Washington announced his decision on Twitter: “I’m grateful for the opportunity to play for Oregon State University. However, after much consideration and talking with my family I’ve decided to transfer from Oregon State University. Corvallis will always be a special place to me no matter what.”
In response to a retweet of the announcement, a Twitter user said “Something is wrong. Too many kids leaving program.” Washington “liked” that comment.
Three of four true freshmen scholarship players from last year’s roster have left the program. Guard Jordan Campbell and center Jack Wilson both departed last December. Campbell has landed at Fresno State and Wilson at Idaho.
Washington's father, Calvin Washington, said Warren is completing spring term at Oregon State.
A 6-11 forward from San Marcos, California, Washington averaged 1.3 points and 1.4 rebounds and shot 53.6 percent from the floor while averaging 7.8 minutes in 27 games this past season.
He was expected to have an increased role next season with the graduation of center Gligorije Rakocevic.
Tinkle said in an interview last week that Washington had already put on 10 to 12 pounds in the offseason and that he anticipated Washington and fellow big man Kylor Kelley playing a lot together.
Washington’s absence leaves the Beavers still with two scholarships to fill for the upcoming season.
Tinkle said last week he expected to sign a post player. That number now could be two.