OSU men's basketball: Lucas climbs out of slump to find shooting touch

Believing the young player’s confidence had been affected, Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle had a conversation with Lucas heading into the Stanford game. He needed to be “focused on the simple things.”

“What we’ve been telling him is he’s got to give us a reason to play him if he’s not making shots, and that’s being solid defensively, making good decisions offensively,” the coach said. “We never were going to be worried about him shooting the ball. Even though he hadn’t shot it like we knew he could. But he was passing up shots.

“I think now he understands what we need him to do, and I think that’s put him in a better mindset. So hopefully he’ll continue to play as well as he did last week.”

Lucas followed up the Stanford game with seven points on 1-of-2 shooting (both 3-point attempts) and 4 of 5 at the foul line in 21 minutes in last Saturday’s loss at California.

“I feel like he’s not really a kid to lose confidence,” Oregon State senior forward Tres Tinkle said. “Finding that rhythm and seeing some go through the net obviously help clear your mind and get back to shooting the ball like we know he can.”