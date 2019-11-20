Oregon State hosts UC Santa Barbara in a nonconference game at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Here’s a look at the Gauchos.
UCSB (1-2) is coming off an 82-81 home loss to Rice in which the Gauchos were up 20 points at halftime and 22 early in the second half. Rice scored 55 points after halftime and 28 of 53 (52.8) for the game, including 13 of 25 on 3-pointers.
Senior guard Max Heidegger had 21 points in that game. Freshman forward Amadou Sow added 19 points and seven rebounds and grad forward Matt Freeman 15 points, five rebounds and seven assists.
For the season, Heidegger is averaging 20.3 points and 2.7 assists; Sow 15.3 points and 8.7 rebounds; and Freeman 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
The Gauchos opened the season with an 83-62 home win against Jackson State before a 77-61 loss at UCLA in which UCSB led by two at halftime.
Wednesday’s game marks the return of former Beavers point guard JaQuori McLaughlin — now with UCSB — to Gill Coliseum.
McLaughlin, then a sophomore, played in six OSU games (starting five) in 2017-18 before deciding to leave the program. He averaged 2.7 points and 3.7 assists with 14 turnovers in the six games.
McLaughlin, from Tacoma, Washington, averaged 10.5 points and 3.3 assists as a freshman with Oregon State, starting 30 of 32 games.
He was granted a waiver to play right away last season without having to sit out.
He averaged 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists while shooting 36 percent from the field, 34.3 on 3-pointers and 76.3 at the free-throw line while starting all 32 games for a team that went 22-10 overall and 10-6 in Big West Conference play.
This year, he’s averaging 9.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists as a starter. He’s shooting 43.5/44.4/83.3.
“Our program’s not for everybody,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said Tuesday. “We’re pretty demanding and I know he feels like he’s in a better place. We obviously feel like we’re in a better place and we wish him nothing but the best after tomorrow night.”
Oregon State is 3-2 all-time against UC Santa Barbara. The Beavers have won the only two meetings in the past 30 years, 76-64 at home in 2014-15 and 71-59 on the road in 2015-16.