San Jose State is Oregon State’s opponent Wednesday night as part of the Las Vegas Classic at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas (8 p.m., FS1). Here’s a look at the Spartans.
San Jose State is 3-3 after wins at Hofstra (79-71), home against Simpson (85-60) and home against Grambling State (83-76) and losses at home to Portland (72-57), at Arizona (87-39) and home to Portland State (91-76) this past Saturday.
Oregon State has played Grambling State and will also play Arizona and Portland State. The Spartans will also play UCLA, Stanford and Wyoming, more common opponents with the Beavers.
San Jose State’s leading scorer is sophomore guard Seneca Knight (12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds), who shoots 48.2% from the floor overall, 28.6 on 3-pointers and 57.1 at the free-throw line.
The Spartans also have contributors in junior guard Richard Washington (11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds), who shoots 38.1/28.6/64.3, and senior forward Craig Lecesne (10.2 points, 5.0 rebounds), who shoots 37.7/13.3/92.9.
San Jose State is a poor shooting team, shooting 41.7 overall, 27.1 on 3s and 62.1 at the foul line (compared to Oregon State’s 47.7/36.4/72.1).
The Spartans are scoring 69.8 points per game to 76.2 for their opponents. They commit 16.5 turnover to 12.2 for their opponents. They have a plus-2.8 rebounding margin.
The Spartans lost their top two scorers off last year’s team, which went 4-27 overall and 1-17 in Mountain West Conference play.
Jean Prioleau is San Jose State’s third-year head coach. He was previously an assistant coach and associate head coach for seven seasons at Colorado. A Fordham alum, Prioleau coached at Fordham, Marquette, Iowa State and TCU before going to Colorado.
This is just the third-ever meeting between Oregon State and San Jose State, with the Beavers winning the first two. The previous games were in 1967 at Gill Coliseum and in 1986 (in Gary Payton’s freshman year) at Portland’s Memorial Coliseum as part of the Far West Classic.