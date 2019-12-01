Oregon State hosts Portland State at 3 p.m. Sunday in a nonconference game at Gill Coliseum. Here’s a look at the Vikings.
PSU is 3-4 and has been led by Holland Woods, averaging 19 points and 5.4 assists. He’s shooting 42.4 percent from the field overall, 38.7 on 3-pointers and 86.0 at the free-throw line.
Also averaging in double-figure scoring for the Vikings are Matt Hauser (16.6 points, 5.0 rebounds) and Alonzo Walker (11.3 points, 6.8 rebounds).
For the season, PSU is shooting 42.6 percent overall, 29.9 on 3s and 71.1 at the line. Opponents are shooting 48.0/36.7/71.6. The Vikings average 80.4 points and opponents 78.6.
The Beavers and Vikings have played the same opponents in their last three games.
Portland State won 91-76 at San Jose State, defeated Grambling State at home 84-74 and lost 81-70 at UC Santa Barbara. Oregon State beat UCSB (78-67) and Grambling State (80-58) at home and San Jose State (83-48) in Las Vegas.
PSU also defeated Puget Sound 94-69. The Viking’ other losses are at Indiana (85-74), at Hawaii (83-75) and at home to Portland (82-75).
Barrett Peery is in his third year as PSU’s head coach. He’s 39-34 overall and 20-18 in conference play with the Vikings.
Peery has also been the head coach at College of Southern Idaho and Indian Hills Community College in Iowa. He was previously associate head coach at Santa Clara and has also been an assistant at Arizona State, Utah and Portland State, among others.