OSU men's basketball: Look at the opponent — Oregon

No. 14 Oregon visits Oregon State on Saturday night for the 353rd Civil War men’s basketball game at Gill Coliseum. Here’s a look at the Ducks.

Oregon is 18-5 overall and 7-3 in Pac-12 play coming off last Saturday’s 70-60 loss at Stanford, breaking a four-game losing streak. In conference, the Ducks are 4-0 at home and 3-3 on the road.

The Ducks have secured a 10th straight season with a winning record under head coach Dana Altman, tying an 88-year-old school record.

Senior point guard Payton Pritchard is considered a Pac-12 and national player of the year candidate. He’s averaging 19.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Pritchard shoots 46.8% overall, 40.0 on 3-pointers and 79.0 at the free-throw line.

He’s the first Pac-12 player to reach 1,700 points, 600 assists and 500 rebounds in a career. His start Saturday will be his 133rd at Oregon, breaking the school record of E.J. Singler. Pritchard, from West Linn, is the winningest player in program history with 99 victories.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Junior guard Chris Duarte averages 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals, while sophomore guard Will Richardson adds 10.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists.