Oregon State men’s basketball opens its regular season hosting Cal State Northridge at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Gill Coliseum (Pac-12 Networks).
The Matadors return 10 players from its 2018-19 team, which went 13-21 overall and 7-9 in the Big West Conference.
Forward Lamine Diane, now a redshirt sophomore, was named the conference player of the year after averaging 24.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 blocks. He shot 48.5% overall, 30.4 on 3-pointers and 52.2 at the free-throw line.
The 6-foot-7 Diane didn’t play in last week’s exhibition win against Cal State Dominguez and isn’t listed as a probable starter for Tuesday’s game in CSUN’s pregame notes. His status is uncertain.
The Matadors have another returning all-conference performer in 5-8 junior guard Terrell Gomez. He averaged 19.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He shot 45.0/41.9/87.7. Rodney Henderson Jr., a 6-5 senior guard, was the team’s third-leading scorer last year at 10.6 points. He shot 38.6/33.1/78.8.
Also on the roster is 6-7 sophomore forward Ron Artest III, son of former NBA star Metta World Peace.
Mark Gottfried is CSUN’s second-year head coach. As a head coach he’s reached the NCAA tournament 11 times – two with Murray State, five with Alabama and four with North Carolina State – and has won five conference titles.
Jim Harrick, who led UCLA to the 1995 national title as the Bruins head coach, is a Matadors assistant. Brendan Harrick, Jim Harrick’s great nephew, is a CSUN redshirt freshman wing.
Mo Williams, a former national collegiate freshman of the year who won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, is also an assistant. Williams played for Gottfried at Alabama.