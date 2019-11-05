{{featured_button_text}}
Beaver Sports Logo Dark Gray

Oregon State men’s basketball opens its regular season hosting Cal State Northridge at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Gill Coliseum (Pac-12 Networks).

The Matadors return 10 players from its 2018-19 team, which went 13-21 overall and 7-9 in the Big West Conference.

Forward Lamine Diane, now a redshirt sophomore, was named the conference player of the year after averaging 24.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 blocks. He shot 48.5% overall, 30.4 on 3-pointers and 52.2 at the free-throw line.

The 6-foot-7 Diane didn’t play in last week’s exhibition win against Cal State Dominguez and isn’t listed as a probable starter for Tuesday’s game in CSUN’s pregame notes. His status is uncertain.

The Matadors have another returning all-conference performer in 5-8 junior guard Terrell Gomez. He averaged 19.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He shot 45.0/41.9/87.7. Rodney Henderson Jr., a 6-5 senior guard, was the team’s third-leading scorer last year at 10.6 points. He shot 38.6/33.1/78.8.

Also on the roster is 6-7 sophomore forward Ron Artest III, son of former NBA star Metta World Peace.

Mark Gottfried is CSUN’s second-year head coach. As a head coach he’s reached the NCAA tournament 11 times – two with Murray State, five with Alabama and four with North Carolina State – and has won five conference titles.

Jim Harrick, who led UCLA to the 1995 national title as the Bruins head coach, is a Matadors assistant. Brendan Harrick, Jim Harrick’s great nephew, is a CSUN redshirt freshman wing.

Mo Williams, a former national collegiate freshman of the year who won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, is also an assistant. Williams played for Gottfried at Alabama.

Get the latest Beaver sports news in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0