OSU men's basketball: Look at the opponent — Arizona

The Beavers had 21 assists on their 10 baskets, with eight assists for Thompson and seven for Tinkle.

“I just thought our focus to the game plan defensively was key. It was as active as we’ve been in our 2-3 zone,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said this week looking back at that game. “We took away transition for the most part. They had a couple of spurts. Then we executed and really shot the ball well.”

Arizona coach Sean Miller said the play of Hollins and Reichle stood out to them. The juniors combined to shoot 10 of 15 overall with eight rebounds.

“I believe they played well against other teams as well. But against us, they that was a big reason they had 51 points in the second half,” Miller said. “They got contributions from a lot of different players, they shot the ball well that night.

“The other part is Oregon State in the first game played a lot of zone. I think we were comfortable against the zone back then but we're more comfortable against the zone right now.”

Arizona was coming off a 74-73 loss at Oregon three days earlier.