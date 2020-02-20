OSU men's basketball: Look at the opponent — Arizona

Oregon State is in Tucson, Arizona, Thursday night to play 24th-ranked Arizona. Here’s a look at the Wildcats.
Arizona is 18-7 overall and 8-4 in Pac-12 play after a road sweep at California (68-52) and Stanford (69-60). Zeke Nnaji earned his fourth conference freshman of the week honor after averaging 21 points and eight rebounds while shooting 60.9 percent from the floor and 70 percent at the foul line in the two games.
The Wildcats have won five of their last six and seven of nine since Jan. 12 and an 82-65 loss at Oregon State.
The Beavers turned a tied ballgame at halftime into a blowout by outscoring Arizona 51-34 in the second half. Nnaji had 21 points and nine rebounds and Jemari Baker Jr. 10 points off the bench to lead the Wildcats.
Arizona shot 21 of 53 (39.6%), including 10 of 29 (34.5) after halftime.
Freshman guards Nico Mannion and Josh Green, the team’s second- and third-leading scorers this season, combined for 18 points on 6 of 20 from the floor.
The Beavers shot 27 of 50 (54.0), the highest percentage by an Arizona opponent this season. OSU was 17 of 26 (65.4) in the second half.
It was the only conference game this season that Oregon State had five players score in double figures. Tres Tinkle had 20, Ethan Thompson 18, Kylor Kelley 13, Alfred Hollins 12 and Zach Reichle 11.
The Beavers had 21 assists on their 10 baskets, with eight assists for Thompson and seven for Tinkle.
“I just thought our focus to the game plan defensively was key. It was as active as we’ve been in our 2-3 zone,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said this week looking back at that game. “We took away transition for the most part. They had a couple of spurts. Then we executed and really shot the ball well.”
Arizona coach Sean Miller said the play of Hollins and Reichle stood out to them. The juniors combined to shoot 10 of 15 overall with eight rebounds.
“I believe they played well against other teams as well. But against us, they that was a big reason they had 51 points in the second half,” Miller said. “They got contributions from a lot of different players, they shot the ball well that night.
“The other part is Oregon State in the first game played a lot of zone. I think we were comfortable against the zone back then but we're more comfortable against the zone right now.”
Arizona was coming off a 74-73 loss at Oregon three days earlier.
“This week we play two teams that have beaten us already, so I know that we have everybody's attention, our fans, our team, and the game on Thursday is a big one for us,” said Wildcats coach Sean Miller. “It's a team that really, really outplayed us especially in the second half at Corvallis.”
Nnaji is averaging a team-best 16.6 points and 5.9 rebounds. He shoots 60.2% from the floor, 273.3 on 3-pointers and 78.1 on free throws.
Mannion averages 13.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists and Green 11.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals.
For the season, the Wildcats shoot 45.7% overall, 35.1 on 3-pointers and 73.7 at the foul line. Opponents shoot 39.4/32.1/70.6.
In conference play, Arizona is third in scoring (71.8), eighth in field goal percentage (42.4) and 3-point percentage (32.5), fifth in free-throw percentage (72.3), second in assists (13.8) and first in rebounding margin (plus-4.6).
Defensively, the Wildcats are second in scoring (64.8), fifth in field goal percentage and 3-point percentage (32.2) and sixth in steals (6.2).
Also in Pac-12 play, Nnaji is first in rebounds (9.9) and tied for fifth in points (16.6), Mannion is fifth in assists (4.3) and graduate forward Stone Gettings is fifth in field goal percentage (55.4).
Ten of the Wildcats’ 12 Pac-12 games have been decided by five or fewer points or 15 or more. The two exceptions have come in the past three games: a 65-52 home loss to UCLA and the 69-60 win at Stanford.
Arizona leads the all-time series with Oregon State 65-22. The Beavers’ win last month ended a seven-game losing streak to the Wildcats. OSU was won in Tucson in 2010.
Sean Miller quotes provided by Bruce Pascoe of the Arizona Daily Star.