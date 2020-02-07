OSU men's basketball: Kylor Kelley has left his mark as a shot-blocker

Kylor Kelley wasn’t always a shot-blocker.
In fact, the Oregon State senior, now a 7-footer, wasn’t even the tallest in his class at Gervais High School until he grew four inches to 6-5 before his sophomore year.
That’s when Kelley started to work on his basketball shot-blocking ability. He had 17 blocks in one game and averaged about 12 swats per contest as a senior at Gervais, an Oregon Class 2A school where the enrollment is roughly 240.
“Like everybody says, it’s kind of hard to coach shot-blocking,” Kelley said. “I don’t know if my dad (Jeff, who played at Boise State) being a shot-blocker had anything to do with it. It just came to me, really.”
Kelley went on to play one season each at Northwest Christian University and Lane Community College, both in Eugene.
He’s certainly left his mark at Oregon State in just his second year in the program.
Last week, with seven blocks at Stanford, Kelley passed Eric Moreland (2010-14) for first on the school’s career list and now has 187. He needs 20 more to break his own single-season record of 104 set last season.
That’s well within reach for Kelley, who leads the Pac-12 and is second in NCAA Division I at 3.77 per game.
“Very long, he’s athletic and those are some things that you just can’t teach,” teammate Tres Tinkle said. “He’s a quick jumper, too, so just having his length really intimidates guys going in there.”
Kelley made his presence — and his name — known almost immediately after putting on a Beavers uniform for the first time last winter.
He had three or more blocks in 11 of his first 12 games, including a school-record nine in a home game against Pepperdine. He’s also finished with seven four times and six three others in his Oregon State career.
Kelley has been productive offensively as well, upping his scoring average from 7.7 last season to 11.0 while continuing to pull down about five rebounds per game. He’s scored at least eight points in 13 of the past 14 games, including double digits in 10 of those.
Kelley is sixth in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage in all games (56.5) and ninth in conference play (52.6).
Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle says the big man has great length, athleticism and timing.
“At times what hurts him is he tries to go after everything. It takes him out of position to rebound. It cost us a couple baskets in the Cal game” last Saturday, the coach said. “It’s hard to tell him when he’s the school’s all-time shot-blocker and makes such a difference, not to go after every shot.”
Kelley says he knows trying to block shots has to be a selective process because of his defensive duties on the floor. In a zone, his job is to communicate to his teammates where the offensive players are moving to and from. In man, it’s helping when others get beat off the dribble.
“There were a couple times last game (at California) where I was thinking too much and I didn’t go and try and block a shot soon enough,” he said. “Sometimes I need to leave it and just make them think I’m going to block a shot just to mess with their minds. There’s definitely parts where I should just stay on the floor and wait for the right opportunity.”
Coach Tinkle says Kelley is learning to read some circumstances and understanding that isn’t the right time to go for the block.
“Just his presence alone is going to influence the shot,” Tinkle said. “In those instances, he’s almost got to stunt like he’s coming to help then be ready to box out.”
Kelley has broken records this season and has no fewer than nine more games to expand on them.
But he has a different focus.
“It feels great to be up there with some of the big names in Oregon State history,” he said. “To me it’s just a stat. It’s big, but it’s whatever helps us win, really.”