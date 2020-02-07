OSU men's basketball: Kylor Kelley has left his mark as a shot-blocker

Kelley says he knows trying to block shots has to be a selective process because of his defensive duties on the floor. In a zone, his job is to communicate to his teammates where the offensive players are moving to and from. In man, it’s helping when others get beat off the dribble.

“There were a couple times last game (at California) where I was thinking too much and I didn’t go and try and block a shot soon enough,” he said. “Sometimes I need to leave it and just make them think I’m going to block a shot just to mess with their minds. There’s definitely parts where I should just stay on the floor and wait for the right opportunity.”

Coach Tinkle says Kelley is learning to read some circumstances and understanding that isn’t the right time to go for the block.

“Just his presence alone is going to influence the shot,” Tinkle said. “In those instances, he’s almost got to stunt like he’s coming to help then be ready to box out.”

Kelley has broken records this season and has no fewer than nine more games to expand on them.

But he has a different focus.

“It feels great to be up there with some of the big names in Oregon State history,” he said. “To me it’s just a stat. It’s big, but it’s whatever helps us win, really.”

