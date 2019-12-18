OSU men's basketball: Kelley, Thompson lead Beavers in win in Houston

Big offensive performances by Kylor Kelley and Ethan Thompson on Wednesday helped Oregon State survive having its top scorer sit for more than half the game with foul trouble.

Kelley and Thompson each scored 23 points in the Beavers’ 88-78 win against Texas-San Antonio as part of the Battleground 2k19 at Houston’s Toyota Center, home of the Houston Rockets.

OSU senior Tres Tinkle, the Pac-12’s leading scorer, picked up his third foul late in the first half and his fourth with 15:51 left in the game as the Beavers (9-1) held a 13-point lead. The latter sent Tinkle to the bench for the next 12 minutes.

He returned after the under-four-minute timeout with OSU still ahead 11.

Kelley’s 23 points, on 7-of-8 shooting overall and 9 of 11 at the free-throw line, were a career high. He scored 22 earlier this season against Grambling State. Kelley also had six rebounds and three blocks.

Thompson, who tied a career high in scoring, shot 8 of 11 overall with two 3-pointers along with four assists and two steals. The junior guard has shot 28 of 44 (63.6%) in the last four games.

Thompson also scored 23 as a freshman in the 2017-18 regular-season finale at Washington State.