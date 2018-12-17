Kylor Kelley reset the Oregon State record book on a night the Beavers saw more shots go in after two straight losses where shooting percentages and turnovers caught up with the Beavers.
Kelley, a 7-foot junior college transfer, had eight of his single-game school record nine blocks in the second half Monday night to go with 10 points and nine rebounds in a dominant effort at the basket.
Team scoring leaders Tres Tinkle and Stevie Thompson got back on track offensively with 21 and 20 points, respectively, in an 82-67 win against Pepperdine at Gill Coliseum.
Oregon State (7-3) found returning to Gill was what they needed as some strong offensive numbers returned.
Despite going after opponents’ shots, Kelley was able to stay aggressive and out of foul trouble. He finished with two fouls in 29-plus minutes.
“I definitely have to watch which ones to go for, ones that I definitely won’t block but still go for,” Kelley said.
Kelley had just one block at halftime but doubled that total early in the second half to outright claim school record for consecutive games with multiple blocks at 10. Kelley was tied with Scott Haskin (1989-93).
But he was far from done.
Kelley worked his way all the way to six blocks, one short of the school record, and Pepperdine kept coming at him.
With just under six minutes, he got two more swats within seconds of each other to claim the single-game mark all to himself.
OSU’s previous single-game record of seven was held by Gary Payton II, against Colorado in 2014-15, and Drew Eubanks, versus Prairie View A&M in 2016-17. Both were also set at Gill.
“He’s got pretty good timing, waiting at the rim,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “We used to have bigs that would over-commit too early and expose the rim. He does a good job of waiting at the rim and waiting until it’s out of their hands. His timing is really good and he’s getting better and better.”
OSU’s Zach Reichle said it’s “huge” to have someone such as Kelley on the defense’s back line knocking away, intimidating shooters and otherwise affecting shots.
“It’s huge. You don’t want to get beat and you get beat sometimes,” he said. “He’s always going to be there to block that shot. It takes some pressure off you.”
Kelley now has 40 blocks in 10 games in an OSU uniform, well on his way to challenging Eric Moreland’s single-season school record of 73 set in the 2012-13 season. Moreland also set the single-season record for average that year at 2.52.
“Their length really bothered us. We hadn’t played against that type of length this year,” said Pepperdine coach Lorenzo Romar, the former Washington coach in the first year of his second stint with the Waves. “Throughout the game it bothered us at the rim in terms of contesting shots. We shot a very low percentage.”
Stevie Thompson scored twice in the first 90 seconds after halftime — both on Tres Tinkle assists — as the Beavers extended their 10-point lead at the break to 13.
Oregon State held the lead in double digits with some smothering defense, and soon broke the game open with Tres Tinkle finding his fellow recruiting class partner twice more in a short period.
Tinkle hit Thompson for a short baseline floater and on the next possession in the corner for a 3-pointer and a 20-point lead. A Kelley dunk with 12:27 left made it 61-39. Pepperdine (6-6) got no closer than 15 from there.
Oregon State had five players in double figures in all, with Alfred Hollins adding 17 points and three steals and Zach Reichle 13 points and three assists. They were season-high point totals for both sophomores.
Tres Tinkle added five rebounds, seven assists and five steals and Stevie Thompson five rebounds and three assists.
Colbey Ross led Pepperdine with 15 points on 4-of-10 shooting.
The Beavers shot 26 of 48 (54.2 percent) after finishing under 40 percent the previous two games. Pepperdine was 22 of 60 (36.7) as Oregon State held an opponent under 40 percent for the first time in four games.
OSU overcame a third straight game with a season-high turnover total with 20. The Beavers had 17 against St. Louis and 19 versus Texas A&M. The Waves had 13.
Oregon State got some needed contributions in Monday’s first half after Ethan Thompson, who had scored 20 or more points in three straight games, went scoreless in five-plus minutes to open the contest before picking up his second personal foul and sitting out the rest of the half.
The sophomore guard finished with one point before fouling out in 12-plus minutes.
Stevie Thompson and Tres Tinkle started a combined 5-of-9 shooting from the floor after struggling to 8 of 28 against Texas A&M.
But they needed some help and got it from a pair of bench players.
Reichle had a 3-pointer to start a 12-3 run that turned a tie game into OSU’s 32-23 lead on Hollins’ 3 pointer with 6:40 in the half.
Tres Tinkle stopped an 8-2 Pepperdine run with another 3-pointer. Reichle hit two on consecutive possessions, and Hollins added another at the halftime buzzer to give the Beavers a 46-36 lead.
Reichle had a new season-high scoring total at the break with 11. Tres Tinkle had 12, Stevie Thompson nine and Hollins eight.
“Just running the floor, and Tres and Stevie made some great extra passes,” Reichle said. “I just knocked down shots that were open.”