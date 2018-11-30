Oregon State has received significant contributions from two of its big men, Kylor Kelley and Gligorije Rakocevic, on its way to a 5-1 start.
It’s now Kelley’s chance to shine a little brighter as the Beavers are likely to be without Rakocevic for a month or more due to injury.
The team learned Tuesday night of Rakocevic’s stress fracture in his left foot.
“We’re going to miss him,” team leader Tres Tinkle said. “Now we just need some new guys to step up and gain some experience.”
Kelley, a 7-0 junior college transfer in his first year with the program, is tops on that list. He’s averaging 6.8 points while shooting 69 percent from the floor, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in his first season of Division I basketball.
He’s had at least three blocks in every game, including a season-high five in only 11 minutes in last Sunday’s 75-72 win at Long Beach State. At 21 total, he’s halfway to reaching Oregon State’s single-season top-10 list.
Kelley said earlier this week he’s “ready to do whatever my team needs me to do.” He added that the confidence he’s showed in performing well early in the season was built in working out with his new team early in the summer and in preseason practices.
“And once I got in the game it just flowed right through,” he said.
Freshman forward Warren Washington is also certain to see more playing time, starting with Saturday’s home game against Missouri State.
Washington has played 33 combined minutes so far, but he’s shown the ability to be able to add something on both ends of the court. He had a combined four points and five rebounds in 14 minutes in the first two games of the season.
Freshman center Jack Wilson has played six minutes total but is likely to see more floor time during the five more games that Rakocevic is expected to miss.
“First little bit of adversity, so the young guys have got to step up,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said. “Kylor, Warren, Jack … get some experience that we weren’t planning on this early. But it could make us stronger down the road.”
Coach Tinkle says Kelley and Rakocevic complement each other, with Kelley’s length and athleticism and Rakocevic’s steady, physical presence.
Kelley has gained some fast experience in jumping to the next level.
“So what we need, from him and Warren both, is how to play without getting in foul trouble,” coach Tinkle said. “Our bench is a little bit shorter. So they’re going to have to learn to be out there and exist out there without picking up some silly fouls to not hamper our depth at all.”
Because Kelley is still learning the offensive system, a simpler package could be installed, the coach added.
“The game’s different, a lot faster,” Kelley said. “Definitely a lot more plays you have to memorize. So I just have to make sure my memory is good with all the plays.”
The 6-11 Rakocevic, wearing a walking boot on his left foot, will fill a role as a sideline leader and motivator while he’s out. He hopes to be back for Pac-12 Conference play, but a six-week return would mean missing the Jan. 5 opener at Oregon.
Motivated to have a bigger impact with the team, Rakocevic lost about 20 pounds this past summer while working out with his national team in Montenegro.
He had a strong start to the season in what was his best stretch as a Beaver. Rakocevic averaged 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game in the six contests to date. He’s shooting 67.7 percent from the floor, including 6 of 8 with a season-high 15 points and tying a career high with nine rebounds in a Nov. 16 win against Old Dominion in the Virgin Islands.
Rakocevic thought what he was feeling in his foot was a problem with his shoes or possibly a cramp.
X-rays came back negative after the Virgin Islands trip, and he played through pain against Oregon State. But an MRI later revealed the stress fracture.
“Honestly, I’m down, and probably going to be down for a while,” Rakocevic said. “At the same time I need to keep my head up and I need to encourage our guys because we need to keep winning. We need to keep playing hard and we need to come ready to play every single day.”