Defense carried the day for Oregon State on Saturday with the offense not able to follow up on its best shooting performance of the season.
For the second straight game, the Beavers held an opponent under 40 percent from the floor and went with the veterans down the stretch to close out a victory.
Kylor Kelley had a career-high 22 points to go with seven rebounds and seven blocks and Alfred Hollins added a season-best 18 points, six rebounds and four assists in an 80-58 men's basketball win against Grambling State at Gill Coliseum.
The Beavers (5-1) had more than enough offense while holding the Tigers (3-2) to 37.3 percent shooting, including 32.3 (10 of 31) after halftime. OSU also bounced back from a poor rebounding game against UC Santa Barbara (losing 43-30) to win that category 42-29, led by Ethan Thompson’s season-high eight.
“Other than a few possessions when we lost our focus and maybe a little bit of energy in the first half, I thought we were pretty locked in defensively,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said. “A few too many good looks from 3, but we were really trying to collapse and trap, knowing that we would give up some 3s by keeping them from really pounding us too much in the paint, even though they did a good job there.”
Grambling was 7 of 17 on deep balls, but only 2 of 8 after halftime when OSU pulled away. The Beavers shot 26 of 56 (46.6) for the game — after going 30 of 53 (56.6) versus UCSB — and 4 of 20 (season-low 20 percent) on 3-pointers.
Kelley, a 7-foot center, was certainly the focus of his teammates on the offensive end when he was on the floor. He was an efficient 7-of-8 shooting from the floor and made 4 of 5 free throws to help his team go 24 of 30 (80.8) at the line.
“My teammates found me this game. Really just doing whatever my team needs me to do to help us win,” Kelley said.
Hollins, a junior forward, filled up the stat sheet with his aggressive “junkyard dog” mentality. He scored in double digits for the third time in four games, which he’s accomplished just one other time in his collegiate career.
Hollins says he doesn’t focus much on scoring.
“I just try to come out and play and do what coach asks of me,” he said, adding that paying attention to offensive principles in practice has paid off. “Right place at the right time and I owe it to my teammates.”
Tres Tinkle added 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks and Thompson 13 points, four assists and two steals in addition to his team-high in boards.
Coach Tinkle went with veterans — Thompson, Hollins, Antoine Vernon, Kelley and Tres Tinkle — in crunch time with the Tigers still applying pressure.
The coach said he’ll have to do that against good teams. He said he’s talked to the newcomers about committing to returning players early in the season and seeing what they can do, then allowing the first-year players more opportunities later on.
“And they have to be good with it. It’s not always easy, but you’ve got to be good with it if you’re really bought into the team mentality. And our guys have been to this point,” coach Tinkle said.
The Beavers had trouble shaking the Tigers despite extending to a 16-point lead early in the second half.
Hollins scored off an inbounds play then hit Kelley for a dunk as OSU went up 52-35. But Grambling State came back with seven straight
The Beavers went nearly five minutes between field goals before Tinkle scored off an inbounds pass from Thompson with 12:45 left. Zach Reichle and Thompson each hit a free throw to push the lead back to 14.
A Trevell Cunningham 3 with 8:43 to go had the visitors back within 11. But Hollins answered with a long ball of his own on the next possession.
Grambling State got no closer than 13 from there as the Beavers continued to make it tough for the Tigers to score.
Hollins made two foul shots then scored off a Tinkle assist to push the lead to 17. OSU led by as many as 22 in the closing minutes.
Ivy Smith Jr. had 17 points for Grambling State, which came in averaging 101.5 points per game after three blowout wins against small schools before losing 83-76 at San Jose State.
Next up for the Beavers is a Wednesday game with San Jose State in Las Vegas as part of the Las Vegas Classic. OSU returns home for a Dec. 1 contest against Portland State.