LAS VEGAS — Oregon State earned its Thanksgiving feast Wednesday night when it rolled through San Jose State 83-48 in the Las Vegas Classic at Orleans Arena.
The Beavers (6-1) dominated a 20-minute stretch of the game, turning an 11-10 deficit into a 67-31 lead with 14 minutes left.
Ethan Thompson had 17 points, Alfred Hollins 16 points and six rebounds, Tres Tinkle 15 points and Zach Reichle 10. Tinkle and Hollins each had four assists and three rebounds.
Those four starters shot a combined 22 of 34 from the field. The Beavers made 26 of their first 40 shots and finished 33 of 60 (55%), including 11 of 21 (52.4) on 3-pointers.
Kylor Kelley added four blocks and has 17 in the past three games.
“The guys were ready to go and this is a good step in the right direction,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said.
Thompson shot 6 of 10 from the floor and is 18 of 32 the past three games after starting the season 16 of 52 in the first four contests.
San Jose State (3-4), led by 10 points and five rebounds from Sam Japhet-Mathias, shot 18 of 60 (30.0), 4 of 26 (15.4) on 3-pointers, both OSU opponent season lows percentages.
Leading 45-24 at halftime, Oregon State erased any chance of a San Jose State comeback in the first six minutes of the second half. The Beavers missed just three of their 12 shots in that stretch, sending the starters to the bench with a 30-plus-point advantage.
Reichle had seven points in the first 2:13, and Hollins later had seven straight OSU points as he reached double-digit scoring for the third straight game.
Off the bench, Roman Silva had eight points and three rebounds, Jarod Lucas six points and Sean Miller-Moore four points and five rebounds.
The Beavers return home to host Portland State (3-4) on Sunday (3 p.m., Pac-12 Networks) in their only game in the next two weeks. PSU is coming off an 81-70 loss at UC Santa Barbara on Wednesday.
Oregon State had everything going offensively in the first half.
The Beavers shot 17 of 28 overall (7 of 12 on 3-pointers) in the half, missing two straight shots just once before halftime.
The Beavers trailed for the last time at 11-10 before running off eight straight points, the last six by Tres Tinkle.
Thompson had five points in a 12-2 run that pushed the lead to 35-20. The junior guard added five more in a 10-0 stretch to end the half, including a short runner just before the buzzer to make it 45-24.
OSU scored 21 points off 11 San Jose State turnovers in the first 20 minutes.
The Spartans finished with 18 turnovers to the Beavers’ 12.
“We haven’t been a team that turned teams over much but thought we could be,” coach Tinkle said.