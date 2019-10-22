Alfred Hollins and Zach Reichle look back at the 2018-19 season as one that wasn’t a successful one for themselves individually.
The recent offseason for both Oregon State juniors was fueled by the feeling that they didn’t accomplish what they wanted to on the basketball court in order to help the team be better.
They saw their playing time increase significantly from their freshman to sophomore seasons, but most of their statistical numbers remained static or more often decreased.
“Last year it was a lot more mental, thinking about the game rather than just going out there and playing,” said Hollins, a versatile player who in the past tried to define his role while being asked to play both forward positions. “This year I have to do a better job of just playing. If mistakes happen out there, focusing on what I can control.”
A big impact by both third-year players will undoubtedly help the Beavers in their quest to reach the NCAA Tournament — and the postseason — for the first time in four years.
There’s pressure on each to play well because of the added depth provided by eight newcomers. But in contrast, coach Wayne Tinkle says that depth could take pressure to perform off Hollins and Reichle, who combined for 30 starts last season.
“We need them both,” Tinkle said. “Zach, his toughness and his ability when he’s shooting it well to stretch the floor to open up some other things is great. Then Al, when he’s active and athletic and crashing the glass and playing (defense) and running out in transition, it makes us a better team.”
Oregon State hosts exhibitions against Carroll on Wednesday and Warner Pacific on Oct. 29 before opening the regular season Nov. 5 at home versus Cal State Northridge at Gill Coliseum.
Reichle, a guard from Wilsonville, says he wants to be someone teammates aren’t afraid to rely on and help out.
He went to work in the offseason with two-a-day weight workouts. He says he’s still a “solid 205” pounds, but he changed his diet, which in turn changed his body and gave his 6-foot-5 frame the strength he didn’t have before.
That shift also replenished some confidence he lost after shooting 30.2 percent overall (32.4 on 3-pointers) and averaging 3.5 points in 19.2 minutes last season.
When Reichle returned to the floor this summer, he realized he was holding his own when play got physical. The sometimes rough aspects of screens didn’t bother him, and he was more confident driving to the basket.
“A lot of time I found myself banging with the big 7-footers and working for rebounds,” he said. “Last year it was a lot of heart and this year, hopefully, I won’t get pushed around as much.”
Tinkle says Reichle, like his teammates, has to understand what his abilities are and to zero in on what he does best.
“To be able to focus on defending without fouling and being a strength there, and then being a guy that makes open shots for us,” the coach said. “I think that will allow him to free himself up.”
The 6-6 Hollins got more experience as a freshman than Reichle, averaging 13.8 minutes per game to his teammate’s 8.7. But Hollins saw his scoring averaged drop from 5.8 to 4.8 last season, with his overall, 3-point and free-throw percentages all falling significantly in 7.4 more minutes on the floor.
He says it was an up-and-down season with more downs than ups.
His offseason schedule included focusing on what he believes are weaknesses: ball handling, defensive principles, being a better shooter from the floor and at the foul line and watching more film to better understand the impact he can make.
“It’s just figuring out where I can be most successful and help the team out,” Hollins said. “Any position Coach puts me at, just being prepared and being more mentally focused throughout the game.”
Added Tinkle: “In the past he’s gotten caught up in what position he’s playing. What he needs to understand is we’ll put him in a position to be successful.”
In addition to struggles last season, Hollins and Reichle each said they found motivation in the return of Tres Tinkle and Ethan Thompson and the potential for the program to have a breakthrough season with all the pieces in place and the potential they provide.
Because they are juniors, coach Tinkle said there should no longer be any question as to their roles. If they perform the duties they’re asked, their impact and confidence will rise.
“They both worked really hard in the offseason. They had a ton of opportunity last year. That’s what motivated them to work so hard this offseason, they wish they would have been able to do a little bit more,” coach Tinkle said. “They’re juniors now and very experienced. The efforts they’ve put in will hopefully lead to more success on the court.”