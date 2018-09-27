Oregon State will open its Pac-12 men's basketball schedule with a Civil War game at Oregon at 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 5.
The Beavers learned their conference slate Thursday as the Pac-12 announced its season schedule, complete with dates, times and TV broadcasts.
OSU's schedule includes 19 games on Pac-12 Network, three on the ESPN family of networks and four on FS1.
The Beavers open their conference home schedule with USC at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 and UCLA at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13.
Other conference home games include Washington State (8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 24), Washington (1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26), Stanford (7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 7), California (2:30 p.m., Feb. 9), Oregon (7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 16), Arizona (6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 28) and Arizona State (5 p.m., Sunday, March 3).
Due to the conference's unbalanced schedule, Colorado and Utah won’t visit Corvallis and the Beavers will not play at California or Stanford.
Oregon State will have a one-week break before it opens conference play.
Oregon State's nonconference schedule was announced earlier this month. The Beavers have an Oct. 27 exhibition with Montana Tech before opening the regular season on Nov. 6 with UC Riverside, both at Gill Coliseum.
Derek Selvig, who played for Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle at Montana, is a Montana Tech assistant coach. Montana Tech is an NAIA school in Butte. Last season, the Diggers were 13-17 overall and 4-14 in the Frontier Conference.
UC Riverside was 9-22 overall and 4-12 in the Big West Conference in 2017-18. The Highlanders will also play at Portland State on their Beaver State roadtrip.
OSU has other nonconference home games with Wyoming (Nov. 10), Missouri State (Dec. 1), Pepperdine (Dec. 17), Kent State (Dec. 21) and Central Connecticut State (Dec. 29) in addition to a Dec. 15 game with Texas A&M at Portland's Moda Center in the Dam City Classic.
The Beavers have true road games at Long Beach State (Nov. 25) and St. Louis (Dec. 9). They will also play three games in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam, opening with Old Dominion on Nov. 16.