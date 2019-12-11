OSU men's basketball: Freshmen Hunt and Lucas making strides

The adjustment period continues for Gianni Hunt and Jarod Lucas as they get used to checking off the list of everything it takes to succeed in major college men’s basketball.

But both Oregon State true freshman guards are making progress as their own confidence and the team’s belief in them grow incrementally.

“The big thing with most all freshmen is understanding the level of intensity and focus it takes from day to day,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “Sometimes it goes up and down a little bit, because they’re not used to the responsibilities in the classroom, in the community, on the court and learning all that.”

Hunt, a point guard, and Lucas, a shooting guard, talked this week about feeling more relaxed in their new surroundings since joining the team more than five months ago and playing 10 games this season.

Hunt has emerged as OSU’s first point guard and top reserve in terms of minutes played, averaging 14.1 per game. He’s coming off a season-high 23 minutes in the Dec. 1 home win against Portland State in which he had five points, five rebounds and two assists.

Lucas has played double-digit minutes in all but two games in which he was hampered by illness. He’s averaging 13.4 minutes per contest.