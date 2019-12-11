OSU men's basketball: Freshmen Hunt and Lucas making strides

The adjustment period continues for Gianni Hunt and Jarod Lucas as they get used to checking off the list of everything it takes to succeed in major college men’s basketball.
But both Oregon State true freshman guards are making progress as their own confidence and the team’s belief in them grow incrementally.
“The big thing with most all freshmen is understanding the level of intensity and focus it takes from day to day,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “Sometimes it goes up and down a little bit, because they’re not used to the responsibilities in the classroom, in the community, on the court and learning all that.”
Hunt, a point guard, and Lucas, a shooting guard, talked this week about feeling more relaxed in their new surroundings since joining the team more than five months ago and playing 10 games this season.
Hunt has emerged as OSU’s first point guard and top reserve in terms of minutes played, averaging 14.1 per game. He’s coming off a season-high 23 minutes in the Dec. 1 home win against Portland State in which he had five points, five rebounds and two assists.
Lucas has played double-digit minutes in all but two games in which he was hampered by illness. He’s averaging 13.4 minutes per contest.
“I think early on I was probably a little more nervous knowing when to take shots, when not to take shots,” said Lucas, who is shooting 8 of 16 on 3-pointers. “But I’m starting to feel comfortable as of late. Especially in practice, having this week off helped me to feel more comfortable with my ability and with the team.”
The Beavers (7-1) will have had 13 days between games when they host Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-7) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Gill Coliseum.
Hunt said getting climatized has been about “finding my spots” and being a leader. He says his comfort level has grown since the win at Wyoming in which he had a season-high 11 points with three 3-pointers but also started taking more on defense.
“I got more vocal, and once I got more vocal I got started getting more comfortable,” he said.
Oregon State is getting more comfortable with Hunt and Lucas as well. Both were on the floor late in the Portland State game as the Vikings chopped a 19-point second-half deficit down to four before the Beavers were able to hold on for the five-point victory.
Tinkle said after the game that the freshmen were playing because others weren’t performing as needed.
Hunt is averaging 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds with six assists, six turnovers and three steals. He’s shooting 32% from the floor overall, 30.0 on 3-pointers and 57.1 at the free-throw line.
“Gianni gives us something a little bit different defensively. He’s got the length and athleticism to pick the ball up, put more pressure on the ball. Then offensively he can create plays for his teammates. He’s a capable scorer at times when he’s making good decisions for us,” Tinkle said this week.
Hunt’s competitive, feisty side shines bright on the court. He has three older siblings, including two brothers about 20 years his senior who “never made it easy on me” when it came to basketball.
“That’s who I am because I’m the youngest in the family, so you almost kind of have to have that,” Hunt said. “Growing up, you have to have that competitive nature and I like to win. That’s what you see when I’m playing.”
Hunt currently has a leg up on sophomore Antoine Vernon in back-up point guard duties.
Tinkle decided after the Nov. 12 game against Oklahoma that he would commit to playing one or the other but that it could change game to game.
In the five games since, Hunt has average 18 minutes and Vernon 7.2.
“The other guy’s got to be good with that then come back the next day in practice and keep fighting for more,” the coach said. “We’ve got to give Gianni minutes here early to get him acclimated, then when we know when he’s on board and Antoine stays positive, now we know our depth is even a bigger strength. They’ve been good along those lines handling that.”
Lucas has found ways to contribute and stay on the floor. He’s shooting 10 of 21 (47.6%) overall and 66.7 at the foul line with four rebounds, four assists, three turnovers and two steals. He had a season-high nine points, all on 3s, versus Wyoming.
“Jarod’s a guy who’s a threat from 3 every time he’s out on the court,” Tinkle said. “But we’ve got to make sure he’s not a liability defensively. He’s come such a long way. He’s such a smart player, a high-level IQ guy that he’s almost where he needs to be on most possessions. Now he’s got to focus on keeping that ball in front of him.”