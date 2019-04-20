Former Oregon State men's basketball player Cliff Crandall passed away in Tigard on April 9. He was 93.
Crandall led the Beavers to the NCAA semifinals in 1949 and to the NCAA Elite Eight in 1948. He played at OSU from 1946-49.
He was a two-time all-American and was the first Oregon State player to finish his career with more than 1,000 points, scoring 1,248 during his four seasons.
He averaged 11.7 points a game as a junior and 12.1 as a senior in 1949. He also finished with a then-school record 435 points as a senior.
Crandall helped the Beavers to Pacific Coast Conference titles in 1947 and 1949.
His 126 career games still has Crandall in the OSU record books at No. 6 for most games played and is in the top 20 in career scoring.
Born and raised in Astoria, Crandall captained the Astoria High basketball team to the state championship in 1942. He then spent time in the service in WWII.
After graduating from OSU in 1949, Crandall was taken by the Minneapolis Lakers in the second-ever NBA draft.
According to his obituary, Crandall turned down the opportunity because he would have been unable to raise his new family on what was then low wages to play in the league.
He instead joined the Stewart Chevrolet AAU team in San Francisco and went on to help the team to the national title in 1951.
In 1981, he was selected to the Oregon Sports Hall of Fame and in 1990, the Oregon State Athletics Hall of Fame.
He is survived by his wife Linda, sister Jane, brother George, daughter Shari and son Doug along with grandkids Brett, June, Kevin and Matthew and great grandkids Mei Lien, Kai Li, and Cody.