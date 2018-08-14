It’s more than 2,500 miles from Hamilton, Ontario, to Antoine Vernon’s new home in Corvallis.
But that doesn’t bother the Oregon State freshman point guard one bit.
Living so far from many NCAA Division I men’s basketball programs, Vernon expected he’d be taking a long plane flight somewhere to continue his path.
“It didn’t matter where I was supposed to go. Wherever I got an opportunity I was going to jump on it,” he said.
Playing in a major conference such as the Pac-12, he says the chance to get better as a player while competing against top-level competition is unmatched.
Vernon, who attended a prep school for one year out of high school, arrived at OSU in late June hoping to make a difference right away with his ball handling and passing skills as a true point guard and as a disruptor on defense.
Vernon played last year at the Rise Centre Academy, about 25 miles from home in Brantford, Ontario, where he helped his team win a provincial championship. He believes spending additional time preparing for this coming season was important.
“I’m not naturally big (at 6 feet, 175 pounds), so having an extra year to work on my body and to adjust to the speed,” Vernon said.
After his signing in May, Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle described Vernon as having great athleticism and toughness with a knack for taking care of the ball under pressure.
“He’s also a very capable shooter, shooting better than 40 percent from the 3-point line,” Tinkle said. “He can be a tempo-changer for us and get after players defensively. He’s a great addition to our program. We are adding a piece we feel like we’ve been missing for a couple years.”
Later, Tinkle also noted Vernon’s time playing in some highly competitive leagues. “So he plays with a chip, a real tough kid, so we feel like he’s going to help us right away,” the coach said.
Vernon played with some top talent on either high school or AAU teams, notably Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (of Kentucky and the L.A. Clippers) and Justin Jackson (Maryland, Orlando Magic).
Facing strong competition has made Vernon adapt. In the past few years he says he’s become more mature, reads the floor better and is more efficient with the ball while he continues to work on his physical strength.
“It’s helped me a lot. I’ve seen a lot of players who have gone on to play in the NBA,” he said. “I take those experiences everywhere I go and it helps make me a better player.”
Vernon, one of six children in his family, credits his brother Tyrell for helping him get to where he is now. Tyrell, about 10 years older than Antoine, played collegiately in Canada and then professional overseas.
Vernon learned the game as he watched his brother play.
“He invested a lot of his time. He became my coach. He’s a mentor. He taught me,” Vernon said. “He told me the right things to do and I kind of followed the blueprint and it took me places.”
Vernon, who also had offers from Denver and Northern Arizona, came to OSU ready to test what he’s learned and measure himself against players at the next level.
He says the team’s returners are doing a good job of teaching the true freshmen – five in all including walk-on Kye Blaser – as they find their way in their first year of college life.
Hearing from his new teammates, Vernon seems to be fitting in just fine.
“He’s a good finisher around the rim, crafty,” said fellow freshman Jordan Campbell, whom Vernon will likely be competing with for playing time at the point guard spot. “He’s a great leader. I trust him no matter what with the ball. He makes great decisions and he’s a hard worker.”
Added junior forward Tres Tinkle: “He’s not afraid of anything. He’s not the tallest but he’s a fighter. He’s willing to listen, a smart and unselfish player. Always looking for other guys.”
Freshman center Jack Wilson says Vernon is “my kind of guy” because he is a pass-first point guard.
“I love playing with him. Super skilled, he just works every single day,” Wilson said. “It’s really just about however you’re going to win. Whatever guys are going to do to help you win. I think a pass-first point guard could be great with the guys we have on the team already.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.