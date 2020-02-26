OSU men's basketball: Civil War has brought out Beavers' best the past two seasons

Playing rival Oregon in Civil War men’s basketball has pushed Oregon State to the top of its game the past two seasons.

Last year’s two-game season sweep of the Ducks, who went on to reach the NCAA Sweet 16, was the first for the Beavers since 2010. The 63-53 home win against Oregon last month gave OSU its first three-game winning streak in the Civil War in 27 years.

The Beavers haven’t been able to match what they’ve shown against the Ducks in many other instances. But the green and yellow have had their full attention.

“I think we can play like we do against Oregon against other teams. The Civil War brings out the best in us, I feel,” said Beavers senior Kylor Kelley.

It’s been more than three decades since Oregon State has recorded consecutive Civil War road wins. But the Beavers (15-12, 5-10) will have that in their sights Thursday night when they travel to Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene to take on the 14th-ranked Ducks (21-7, 10-5).

OSU has arguably its three biggest wins the past two seasons against Oregon, the more accomplished program in recent decades. The Ducks won 39 of 49 Civil Wars, dating to the 1994-95 season, before the Beavers took four of the last five, finding whatever they needed to get over on their rivals.