In less than a month’s time, San Diego State’s loss became Oregon State’s gain.
Jordan Campbell signed with Aztecs men’s basketball last November, joining a program that felt like family to him because of his friendship with and mentorship from former Aztecs standout Jamaal Franklin.
Associate head coach Justin Hutson, who recruited Campbell to SDSU, took the head job at Fresno State in early April. Campbell said he soon learned from Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher that playing point guard wasn’t what Dutcher had in mind.
Campbell asked for and was granted his release. Twenty-seven days later, on May 8, the 6-foot-3, three-star guard was a Beaver. Oregon State began recruiting Campbell after his release.
A left-handed shooter and an above-average leaper, Campbell met with Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle and assistant Stephen Thompson before making his official visit and liked what he heard.
“Everything they said they needed I felt like I have,” Campbell said. “He told me he needed a guard that would push the ball, attack the rim and look for his guys if you don’t have anything. Those are my strengths. That’s what I’m really good at.”
Campbell, a 2017 graduate of Adelanto High (northeast of Los Angeles), got the qualifying SAT score he needed for college, but not until this past fall.
Dutcher asked that Campbell not play basketball at the Southern California prep school he attended for a few months because the coach didn’t want the player to get injured. Campbell still practiced and worked out with the team, feeding off the team aspect.
Campbell has been on the Oregon State campus since late June, playing with his new teammates for about six weeks and believes he’s fitting in well.
“We like Jordan. Physically, his strong build and athletic, he’ll be able to jump in defensively and even on the offensive end,” Tinkle said after the signing.
Campbell said his on-court strengths are attacking and finishing around the rim and always looking for his teammates.
“When I’m out there I’m trying to make the best play possible,” he said.
Several of Campbell’s fellow OSU newcomers mentioned his jumping ability when asked about him as a player.
“Jordan is just jump-out-the-gym athletic,” Warren Washington said. “You can see him at halfcourt and the next thing you know he’s jumping behind you. Amazing athlete and he’s a hard worker.”
Added Jack Wilson: “Jordan is a freak athlete. He rose up in the middle of a drill and throws down a casual windmill.”
Oregon State junior Tres Tinkle says Campbell is “probably one of the fastest guys” in his four years in the program.
On defense, Tinkle says Campbell anticipates passes well in getting steals and will be a handful for opposing offenses.
“They’re going to have to work for their buckets when he’s guarding them,” Tinkle said.
Having been on a high school team that primarily needed him to score, Campbell hasn’t been asked to make defense one of his strong suites.
That was until he got to Oregon State, where players don’t see the floor much under coach Tinkle unless they can defend. With a chuckle, Campbell says he didn’t focus on making defense a strength until “probably a couple months ago.”
His goals for the upcoming season include helping the team win and finish in the top three in the Pac-12 Conference standings, being an important player on the team. Down the road he’d like to be the conference’s defensive player of the year.
Campbell says he’s just started to watch game film of Gary Payton II, named the Pac-12’s top defender each of his two seasons with the Beavers.
He says the most important individual aspects on defense are using his athleticism, being patient and staying in front of the opponent.
“Taking it personal, playing with pride and knowing that’s your job,” Campbell said of his own approach to that end of the floor. “As an offensive player, knowing that it can lead to scores is a huge part.”
