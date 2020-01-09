OSU men's basketball: Big deficit too much as comeback falls short

Oregon State walked away from Thursday’s 82-76 home defeat to Arizona State believing that defense and focus had failed the Beavers while also acknowledging the Sun Devils’ efforts to win the game.
A pre-game plan to be in a certain scheme defensively after OSU’s first made basket didn’t work out because some players forgot what to do. The same happened returning to the floor after timeouts.
“Defensively, just a group of errors,” said Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle. “We’ve got to clean that up and come out aggressive, myself included.”
The Beavers (11-4, 1-2) saw their 11-point halftime deficit climb to as many as 17 midway through the second half of the Pac-12 men’s basketball game.
OSU eventually closed that gap to four in the closing seconds, but by then there wasn’t enough time to finish the job.
Coach Wayne Tinkle took the blame for not having the players ready from the start coming off a win at Colorado four days earlier in which the Beavers wrestled a victory away from the Buffaloes after trailing by 11 with less than eight minutes remaining.
Arizona State (10-5, 1-1) played like a team that didn’t want to start 0-2 in conference play. Last Saturday, the Sun Devils lost 74-47 at rival Arizona.
“We told our guys, they’re a wounded animal, they didn’t like the way that game went last week,” coach Tinkle said. “We told them what they’re capable of doing, but obviously we didn’t get our guys fired up enough to play.”
Ethan Thompson and Tres Tinkle shared team-high scoring honors with 22 points apiece, combining for 34 second-half points. Tinkle added six rebounds and three steals and Thompson three assists.
From an Oregon State perspective, ASU picked the wrong time to have one of its better shooting performances of the year.
Remy Martin and the Sun Devils more or less destroyed their season shooting percentages that had them near the Pac-12 cellar in field goal and 3-point.
ASU came in shooting 42.3% from the floor but shot 48.3, bettering their season number in both halves, including 51.9 (14 of 27) after halftime.
The Sun Devils were a 29.3% 3-point shooting team coming in but made 8 of 16 to equal their single-game percentage this season.
“They got it going. They haven’t been shooting really well. You’ve got to give them credit,” coach Tinkle said. “A couple of their guys banged in some shots. We didn’t shoot it well. We didn’t take care of the ball. Missed free throws.”
Martin, a speedy junior guard, had 24 points for his ninth 20-point game of the season on 9 of 19 shooting, including 3 of 7 from deep. He also had three assists and two steals.
Rob Edwards added 18 points, with four 3-pointers, and Romello White 12 points and nine rebounds for the Sun Devils.
Oregon State shot 23 of 50 overall after boosting its overall number with a 15-of-27 effort in the second half. The Beavers were 8 of 21 on 3-pointers and 22 of 31 at the foul line.
Kylor Kelley added 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks for the Beavers, who also got six points, three rebounds and three assists from Zach Reichle.
OSU spent the first five minutes trying to cut into that double-digit halftime hole with little success.
But a 7-2 run – with a Thompson 3-pointer, two Reichle free throws and a Sean Miller-Moore layin off an Antoine Vernon assist – got the deficit to nine at 50-41.
ASU didn’t let that stand, as Edwards hit two straight 3-pointers after the teams traded layins.
The Sun Devils pushed the lead to 17 twice before the Beavers made some noise with a 6-0 run, with the first points coming on a Tinkle layin before Thompson got to the hole twice.
Soon after, OSU’s Jarod Lucas answered two ASU free throws with three of his own to make it a 10-point hill to climb with 7:09 remaining.
Arizona State came back with another Edwards 3-pointer and two Martin foul shots to make it 15. The Beavers wouldn’t get it into single digits until Tinkle four-point play on a made 3-pointer with 2:28 left to close it to 74-67.
OSU would get within four but no closer the rest of the way.
“Coming out of the gate from the jump has been a theme, where we wait until the last couple minutes to make a run and play with some passion,” Tres Tinkle said. “We have to do that from the jump.”