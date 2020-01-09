OSU men's basketball: Big deficit too much as comeback falls short

Oregon State walked away from Thursday’s 82-76 home defeat to Arizona State believing that defense and focus had failed the Beavers while also acknowledging the Sun Devils’ efforts to win the game.

A pre-game plan to be in a certain scheme defensively after OSU’s first made basket didn’t work out because some players forgot what to do. The same happened returning to the floor after timeouts.

“Defensively, just a group of errors,” said Oregon State’s Tres Tinkle. “We’ve got to clean that up and come out aggressive, myself included.”

The Beavers (11-4, 1-2) saw their 11-point halftime deficit climb to as many as 17 midway through the second half of the Pac-12 men’s basketball game.

OSU eventually closed that gap to four in the closing seconds, but by then there wasn’t enough time to finish the job.

Coach Wayne Tinkle took the blame for not having the players ready from the start coming off a win at Colorado four days earlier in which the Beavers wrestled a victory away from the Buffaloes after trailing by 11 with less than eight minutes remaining.

Arizona State (10-5, 1-1) played like a team that didn’t want to start 0-2 in conference play. Last Saturday, the Sun Devils lost 74-47 at rival Arizona.