Oregon State had confidence the offense would come if the players stuck to the game plan.
That lasted for about 10 minutes Tuesday night against UC Riverside in the men’s basketball season opener for both teams. The Beavers found it again in plenty of time, drawing from a spark on both ends of the floor to turn what had been a close game into a comfortable victory.
OSU turned the ball over just once in the second half, after collecting six turnovers in the first half, and forced nine by the visitors to pull away for a 72-59 win at Gill Coliseum.
UC Riverside showed no real threat of an offensive outburst. The Highlanders shot 22 of 57 (38.6 percent) from the floor and didn’t get many easy baskets.
OSU had to simply wait for its own offense to get into gear and that came with the help of a relatively consistent defensive effort.
“When we’re dangerous is when we put the ball on the floor and make plays for each other,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said.
OSU did that in bunches in the game’s final 16 minutes, outscoring Riverside 39-24 the rest of the way.
Stevie Thompson had eight points in first 6:30 of the second half after scoring six on an efficient 3-of-5 shooting before halftime.
His reverse layin and transition 3-pointer contributed to a 14-0 OSU run that put the Beavers ahead 47-35 and gave the home team some breathing room again after a close battle during the latter stages of the first half and the opening minutes of the second.
UC Riverside got no closer than 10 points from there.
Not having much success with its 1-2-2 halfcourt zone, the Beavers went to a full-court press that produced dividends in the form of some turnovers and good looks on the other end.
“We know what we’re capable of doing when we’re fired up,” OSU forward Tres Tinkle said. “We know when we kind turn it up a notch everybody gets more focused. We just needed a spark, so that was the main reason for that.”
Veterans played a majority of the minutes and the team’s top three returning scorers — Tres Tinkle (19 points), Stevie Thompson (18) and Ethan Thompson (17) — carried a majority of the scoring load.
Tinkle added eight rebounds and seven assists (both team highs), Ethan Thompson five rebounds and five assists and Stevie Thompson five assists. All three had two 3-pointers.
Senior center Gligorije Rakocevic, who averaged 2.7 points last year, chipped in 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting against a Riverside lineup that featured two 7-footers who played a combined 58 minutes.
The 6-11 Rakocevic, though he shot well, was critical of himself for the shots he missed.
“I still need to finish. I need to finish every single shot I get inside,” he said “That’s on me. I need to work on my work on my right hook shot more.”
Tres Tinkle wasn’t as down on his teammate's performance.
“It was great. We obviously know what G can do. He opens the lane up a lot for us,” he said. “When he’s knocking shots like he did tonight, it makes the whole game easier. They can’t just try to guard us from the perimeter. We’ve got to throw it inside.”
Dikymbe Martin, the Highlanders’ leading scorer on a 9-22 team last season, had 20 points, including three 3-pointers.
Both teams started slowly, shaking off some first-game nerves.
Stevie Thompson missed two free throws, and Tres Tinkle was off on a point-blank putback after an offensive board. Riverside had next to no shooting range early in the game.
The Beavers did find some traction, as a 9-0 run put the home team ahead 13-3. In that stretch, Rakocevic worked for an inside basket and Ethan Thompson found his brother for an easy transition score with a deep pass.
OSU still led by 10, at 23-13 after a Stevie Thompson floater with 7:40 left in the half.
But the Beavers went cold offensively soon after that. OSU went scoreless for the next five-plus minutes, with turnovers and a lack of movement the primary culprits.
Fortunately for the Beavers, the Highlanders weren’t doing much on the other end.
Tres Tinkle’s 3-pointer with 2:06 remaining stopped a 6-0 Riverside run. The Highlanders, behind two of Dragan Elkaz’s three 3-pointers, finished the half with a 14-5 advantage to close within 28-27 at the break.