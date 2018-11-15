Oregon State men’s basketball added two of the three players it planned on signing during the early signing period, which began this week.
Shooting guard Julien Franklin of Villa Park, California, and point guard Jarod Lucas from Hacienda Heights, California, both signed Wednesday, OSU announced.
Franklin, listed at 6-foot-7 and 190 pounds, plays at Villa Park High School.
“Julien Franklin has been a guard his entire life but has grown the last couple of years,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said via his program’s Twitter account. “He's a skilled, tough-minded player who can play multiple positions. He defends his tail off, he can rebound and he has a great ability to score.”
Lucas (6-3, 185), who attends Los Altos High School, scored a career-high and school-record 52 points, including seven 3-pointers, in his opening game of the season Wednesday. He also had 11 rebounds.
"Jarod Lucas is a point guard but can play off the ball,” Tinkle said. “He’s the all-time leading scorer and holds the record for most 3-pointers made at his high school. He brings a lot of toughness along with great skill level.”
Gianni Hunt, a point guard from Torrance, California, is expected to sign Monday. He reportedly delayed his signing in order to do so in front of friends and family,
Hunt (6-2, 170) goes to Bishop Montgomery High School, where he played with current Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson.