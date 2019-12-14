OSU men's basketball: Beavers shake off rust, clobber Golden Lions

Oregon State was in the challenging spot Saturday afternoon of playing an outmanned opponent while also trying to help its regulars shake off some rust from a 13-day layoff.
Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle had a goal of setting a tone early that allowed for exploring different player combinations and defensive schemes. That worked for the most part, and OSU came away with its sixth straight win.
Oregon State managed to keep its top three players in minutes for the season on the floor for an extended period while also getting a majority of its rotation some time as well in an 80-46 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Gill Coliseum.
“It’s tough. You want to get everybody in the game, but really no matter what the score is we’re going to play the guys that earn it,” Tinkle said. “It was good to set that tone and then it was good to get some boosts from some guys off the bench, especially this guy here.”
The coach was referring to freshman guard Jarod Lucas, who had a season-high 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting with two 3-pointers and 4 of 4 at the free-throw line.
Tres Tinkle had 26 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals to lead the Beavers, who got to 8-1 Saturday to give the program its best start since the 1984-85 team was also 8-1.
Ethan Thompson added a season-high 21 points plus five assists and Kylor Kelley had 11 points, six rebounds and seven blocks. Kelley, who entered the game leading the nation at 4.5 blocks per contest, has 30 swats in the last five games.
Marquelle Carter had 13 points for the Golden Lions (1-8), who shot 17 of 47 (36.2%) overall. OSU was 24 of 41 (58.5), led by a combined 18 of 25 from Tinkle, Kelley and Thompson.
That trio, the Beavers’ season leaders in minutes, all played 29 or more, while five bench players were on the floor nine minutes-plus.
Next up is a two-game road trip, starting Wednesday taking on Texas-San Antonio in a neutral-site game in Houston before playing at Texas A&M on Saturday.
OSU hadn’t played since Dec. 1 against Portland State. A school rule allowed games during dead week and then finals, which wrapped up Friday, only on weekends. Oregon State couldn’t find an opponent for last weekend, thus the extended period between games.
“I think having a break didn’t have an impact on us,” Lucas said, crediting the coaches and training staff. “I felt like it wasn’t even a break. I thought we had a good game.”
Added Tres Tinkle, the Pac-12’s scoring leader: “I think we had a pretty solid of two weeks of practice.”
The one area in particular from Saturday’s game that had the Beavers disappointed was the season-high 19 turnovers, of which 11 came in the second half. Their previous high was 14, and they averaged 10.8 per game coming in.
Coach Tinkle said his team had some good defensive ball pressure (forcing 21 turnovers) and rebounding (with a 31-20 edge).
“But maybe we forgot about our fundamentals, jump stops, snapping the ball, meeting the ball with two hands,” he said. “Nineteen turnovers is very, very uncharacteristic for this team. Don’t know what to attribute it to. We’re not going to use the layoff as an excuse.”
The Beavers spotted the Golden Lions the first two points of the game before scoring the next 23.
OSU as a bit sloppy with three early turnovers, but improved ball movement led to scoring in bunches.
Thompson and Tinkle combined for 18 points in the 23-0 run. Tinkle had a conventional three-point play and a 3-pointer, while Thompson finished the run with a pair of 3s on Antoine Vernon assists.
Dequan Morris answered with consecutive long balls to breathe life into the visitors, who missed 10 straight shots from the floor before the two makes.
Oregon State used big men Kelley and Roman Silva together for nearly three minutes late in the half and it paid immediate dividends, as Silva fed Kelley for a layin soon after Kelley subbed in. Thompson lobbed to Kelley for a dunk on the next possession.
OSU ended the half on an 11-2 run to lead 45-18 after shooting 16 of 24 overall and 5 of 9 on 3-pointers. Arkansas-Pine Bluff was 7 of 24 and 4 of 8, respectively.
The Beavers had 14 assists (five by Thompson and three by Antoine Vernon) on 16 first-half baskets. The home team scored 16 points off 12 Golden Lion turnovers.
Vernon played a season-high 17-plus minutes, finishing with four assists, two rebounds and a steal.