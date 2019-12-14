OSU men's basketball: Beavers shake off rust, clobber Golden Lions

Oregon State was in the challenging spot Saturday afternoon of playing an outmanned opponent while also trying to help its regulars shake off some rust from a 13-day layoff.

Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle had a goal of setting a tone early that allowed for exploring different player combinations and defensive schemes. That worked for the most part, and OSU came away with its sixth straight win.

Oregon State managed to keep its top three players in minutes for the season on the floor for an extended period while also getting a majority of its rotation some time as well in an 80-46 victory against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Gill Coliseum.

“It’s tough. You want to get everybody in the game, but really no matter what the score is we’re going to play the guys that earn it,” Tinkle said. “It was good to set that tone and then it was good to get some boosts from some guys off the bench, especially this guy here.”

The coach was referring to freshman guard Jarod Lucas, who had a season-high 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting with two 3-pointers and 4 of 4 at the free-throw line.

Tres Tinkle had 26 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals to lead the Beavers, who got to 8-1 Saturday to give the program its best start since the 1984-85 team was also 8-1.