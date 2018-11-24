Oregon State men's basketball played away from home for the first time this season, improving to 4-1 after taking two of three games and finishing third at the eight-team Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Beavers built some momentum, and now get to see how they hold up in a hostile environment in their first true road game of the season.
OSU travels to Long Beach State for a 2 p.m. Sunday contest.
Success away from Gill Coliseum has been rare for the Beavers the past two seasons.
Coach Wayne Tinkle has preached to his team that this year's group needs to have a different makeup and toughness. A big step in that direction could come Sunday.
“I think it will be huge,” Tinkle said of the possibility of getting a victory against the 49ers (2-4), a team that has played better at home than on the road so far.
After Sunday, OSU has one more true nonconference road game, at St. Louis on Dec. 9, and plays Texas A&M in Portland six days later. The next game away from home is the Jan. 5 Pac-12 Conference opener at Oregon.
At the Paradise Jam, the Beavers were able to make progress on defense and prepare for what's ahead.
“We got to play the way we want to play as far as going from zone to man,” coach Tinkle said. “Defensively, it's probably best for learning how to play in challenging games.”
Tres Tinkle was named to the Paradise Jam all-tournament team after averaging 20.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the three games. He scored a career-high 32 points in Monday’s 74-58 win against Penn in the third-place game.
He's averaging 21.8 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the season while shooting 51.3 percent from the field. Senior guard Stevie Thompson is averaging 15.4 points.
The Beavers are getting significant contributions from big men Gligorije Rakocevic (7.8 points, 3.8 rebounds) and Kylor Kelley (7.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.2 blocks).
The 49ers are 2-4 after Wednesday's 87-72 loss to Utah Valley in Las Vegas. They have wins against Menlo (78-57) and Iona (86-85) and lopsided defeats to Arizona State (90-58) and Mississippi State (79-51).
Long Beach State is averaging 70.8 points per game (and allowing 81.5) while shooting 40.2 percent from the floor to their opponents' 45.3.
Deishaun Booker, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, is the 49ers' leading scorer at 17.8 points per game and the team's only double-digit scorer. Five others range between 6.3 and 8.3 points per game.
Long Beach State and Oregon State have only played twice since the 2000-01 season, but both games came last year.
The Beavers won 89-81 at home behind 26 points and 11 rebounds from Drew Eubanks, 20 points for Tres Tinkle and 17 from Stevie Thompson. But the 49ers got their revenge six days later at a tournament in Orlando, claiming a 74-69 victory as Booker led the way with 14 points, 12 assists and five rebounds.