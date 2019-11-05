There were more than a few shaky moments in the first 10 minutes of Tuesday’s second half where it looked like Cal State Northridge might make enough shots and plays to ruin Oregon State’s regular-season home opener.
In the end though, the Beavers found an answer for every run and found a way to get to 1-0.
Tres Tinkle flirted with a triple-double while leading Oregon State to an 87-67 win at Gill Coliseum.
Tinkle, a senior forward, finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.
Kylor Kelley added 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks; Ethan Thompson 14 points, five rebounds and four assists; and Zach Reichle 13 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Terrell Gomez had 19 points for the Matadors.
The Beavers built a 14-point halftime lead, saw it shrink to six in the blink of an eye, before it ballooned back to 14 thanks to a 6-0 run.
Tinkle found Sean Miller-Moore open underneath, Reichle hit a reverse layin in transition on a long outlet pass from Payton Dastrup and Miller-Moore rebounded his own miss to put Oregon State ahead 54-40.
The Matadors, despite competing without its top scorer in Lamine Diane, chipped away and had it back to six with two Gomez 3-pointers and eight points in all in a 10-4 run.
But the Beavers responded with eight consecutive points in less than two minutes and never looked back.
Thompson hit a mid-range jumper, Kelley made one of two foul shots, Jarod Lucas nailed a 3-pointer and Tinkle scored off a Reichle inbounds pass with 7:27 remaining to return the lead to 14.
CSUN got no closer than nine from there, while Oregon State pushed its advantage to as many as 21.
Next up for the Beavers is a Saturday home game with Iowa State, a 110-74 home winner Tuesday against Mississippi Valley State. The Cyclones were the Big 12 tournament champions and an NCAA tournament team last season.
Three days later, the Beavers head to Portland to play Oklahoma, another NCAA tournament squad in 2018-19.
The Matadors returned 10 players from their 2018-19 team, which went 13-21 overall and 7-9 in the Big West Conference while claiming the program’s most overall wins in five seasons.
CSUN was without Diane, a sophomore forward and the Big West Conference player of the year last season while averaging 24.8 points and 11.2 rebounds.
The Beavers had a slow start offensively through the game’s first nine minutes but managed to stay in front – trailing once, for less than a minute – thanks to their defense and rebounding.
A Thompson 3-pointer and two Lucas fouls shots opened an 11-0 OSU run. The Beavers were shooting just 6 of 18 from the floor but had a 12-8 rebounding edge, including six offensive boards.
Payton Dastrup’s layin off a Tres Tinkle assist with 10:17 in the half capped the stretch, giving OSU a 25-14 edge. Tinkle already had four points, five rebounds and five assists by that point.
The Matadors got no closer than nine before halftime.
Oregon State kept CSUN from any extended run in the first half. The visitors scored no more than four straight points in any stretch after taking a 9-6 lead.
Freshman center Roman Silva scored two baskets in the closing minutes of the half, first after rebounding his own miss and then off a Reichle assist.
OSU shot 9 of 16 the rest of the half after starting 6 of 18. The Beavers had a 22-18 lead on rebounds.
Tres Tinkle had 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks at halftime.
Kelley had seven of the Beavers’ first 10 points but scored just one more before the half. Reichle and Thompson each had seven points.
Earlier Tuesday, Tres Tinkle was named to the preseason top 50 watch list for the John R. Wooden Award, given annually to college basketball’s top player.