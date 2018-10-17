Ethan Thompson was excited and full of anticipation when he learned during the offseason that the duties as Oregon State’s point guard would be his.
It’s going to be different than last year, which in his true freshman season with the Beavers he played both guard positions while working through the transition into Division I basketball.
But Thompson believes he’s ready and able to take on a bigger role and become a more vocal leader of a team aiming for a postseason berth.
“I feel comfortable doing it,” he said. “I like playing with the ball in my hands, as well as off the ball.”
Oregon State’s coaches decided the 6-foot-5, 190-pound Thompson had the play-making and ball-handling abilities they were looking for in a point guard.
The Beavers believe moving him to the No. 1 spot will open up the floor and help the team on both ends.
Coach Wayne Tinkle says the second-year player sees the floor well and also has the offensive skills to make shots and finish at the rim with aggressive moves to the basket.
“But also attract enough attention from the other defenders and get his teammates easy shots,” Tinkle said. “He’s got a great IQ, too, so he understands who’s hot, where to go with the ball and how to initiate our offense.”
In high school, Thompson rotated between the guard spots with his brother, OSU senior Stevie Thompson, and later Gianni Hunt, who has committed to play at Oregon State. In the AAU circuit, Ethan Thompson played almost exclusively point guard due to the size of his team’s lineup.
Last year, OSU had no primary point guard after JaQuori McLaughlin left the program six games into the season.
Stevie Thompson played the point more than any other Beaver from there forward, but Tres Tinkle and Ethan Thompson also spent time there as well.
The three finished the season with similar assist numbers. Their season totals, highest to lowest, were separated by just 13 in 32 games.
Ethan Thompson was fourth on the team in scoring at 9.9 points per game while shooting 38.3 percent from the field, 33.3 percent on 3-pointers and 73.1 percent at the free-throw line. He was also third on the team in rebounds (4.1 average) and steals (23 total).
With him at the point, the hope is that redshirt junior forward Tinkle and Stevie Thompson, the team’s top two scorers last season, will get better offensive looks because of the defensive attention Ethan Thompson will have drawn to him.
“I think the way teams are going to guard him, he’s going to be able to set up his teammates and get everyone else open shots,” Tres Tinkle said. “And if they don’t collapse on him he can make a play for himself.”
While getting used to a new role, Ethan Thompson has also made an effort to improve his vocal leadership.
A laid back and shy person off the court, he took a back seat at times in speaking up as a freshman because he was still learning and believed that older players had more knowledge.
“Now that I’ve been through it one time I feel more confident in speaking up,” he said. “I feel like on the court I’m comfortable speaking up and telling people where they need to be, as well as accepting it if somebody tells me I’m in the wrong.”
He also likes to move the ball fast.
Oregon State’s coaches urged the players to work on their stamina and conditioning in the offseason, and for good season. The goal is to quickly get out of the backcourt and run.
The Beavers were 10th in the Pac-12 Conference in scoring last year at 73.1 points per game (seventh in conference contests at 72.7).
“The one thing I’m doing is encouraging everybody to get down the court faster,” Ethan Thompson said. “Either if that’s by me pushing it up or me throwing it ahead. Just so we can get into our offense earlier and get easier transition baskets.”
Ethan Thompson will be the primary point guard, but that doesn’t mean others won’t be involved in handling the ball.
Tres Tinkle and Stevie Thompson will still take their turn, helping take pressure off Ethan Thompson while also taking advantages of weaknesses and mismatches in certain situations.
“I think we’re very versatile that way,” coach Tinkle said. “Those guys have worked hard on their ball handling. And it’s all about putting the ball in your best players’ hands and hoping they make the right decisions. We feel like we’ve got a good collection of guys that can do that for us.”
Freshman Antoine Vernon will also be in the mix at point guard.
Coach Tinkle said Vernon has been “very impressive” and hasn’t tried to do too much, which young guards can sometimes fall into attempting.
Vernon, a 6-foot, 175-pound guard from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, has also proven to be a solid defender in half- and full-court scenarios.
“He’s doing exactly what we’re asking of him … run the offense, get the ball to the guys that need to have it,” the coach said. “When you have a chance … we’re not telling you not to shoot. He’s shooting it at a really good level right now because he’s taking good shots.”