Oregon State men’s basketball gets its regular season underway Tuesday with a 6 p.m. game against UC Riverside at Gill Coliseum.
The Beavers will try to improve on last year's 16-16 record. They return their top two scores in Tres Tinkle (17.6 points) and Stevie Thompson (15.8), along with significant contributors in Ethan Thompson, Alfred Hollins, Zach Reichle and Gligorije Rakocevic.
Tinkle and the Thompson brothers started all 32 games last season.
UC Riverside opens its first season under new head coach David Patrick.
The school announced it was replacing previous head coach Dennis Cutts on Jan. 1. Justin Bell, the Highlanders’ associate head coach at the time, completed the season as interim head coach.
UC Riverside finished the season 9-22 overall and 4-12 in Big West Conference play.
The Highlanders return their top scorer from last year in junior guard Dikymbe Martin, who averaged 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and shot 40.8 percent from 3-point range. They also return 7-foot senior center Menno Dijkstra (5.7 points, 2.7 rebounds).
UC Riverside played one Pac-12 team last season, defeating visiting California 74-66. Oregon State and UC Riverside have played once in the history of their programs. The Highlanders defeated the Beavers, 67-63, on Dec. 9, 2000 at Gill.
Patrick was previously an assistant coach at LSU and TCU. Last season at TCU, he helped the Horned Frogs to a 21-12 record and the school’s first appearance in the NCAA tournament in 20 years. He is credited with recruiting NBA draft pick Ben Simmons to LSU.
Oregon State unofficially opened its season Oct. 27 with a with a 103-51 exhibition victory against Montana Tech at Gill. Tinkle and Stevie Thompson each had 20 points for the Beavers, who outscored the Orediggers 55-17 in the second half, which included a 20-0 run.
Ethan Thompson added 15 points, Hollins and Reichle 11 each and junior college transfer Kylor Kelley 10.
Oregon State continues its schedule Saturday, hosting Wyoming at noon.