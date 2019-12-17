OSU men's basketball: Beavers look to finish nonconference slate strong

Oregon State's men’s basketball team is off to a good start, with last Saturday’s 80-46 home win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff pushing the Beavers to 8-1 on the season.

They’ve looked back at the 77-69 loss to Oklahoma five weeks ago in Portland as a game they believe they should have won.

But OSU got back to business and has won six straight since. Only the Portland State at Gill Coliseum, with an 81-76 final score, was decided by fewer than 20 points.

The NCAA on Monday released the season’s first NET rankings, which last year replaced the RPI as a tool used by the NCAA tournament selection committee.

The Beavers were 40th in those rankings (and moved up to 39th Tuesday), seventh among Pac-12 schools. It provides a good starting point should OSU take care of business in its three remaining nonconference games and fare well in conference play.

“It’s all about building momentum toward conference play and not taking steps back. So building one little, small block at a time,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said after Saturday’s victory. “We know there’s a lot in front of us. Quite honestly, if we were 3 and 6 we’d be saying the same thing. We need to be hungry and humble knowing that we need to be better and that we can get better.”