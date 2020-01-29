OSU men's basketball: Beavers look to fill individual roles to turn season around

A four-game losing streak that’s pushed Oregon State to the bottom of the Pac-12 men’s basketball standings has the Beavers looking for answers.
That involves every person, player and coach, doing their part but at the same time not doing too much.
Wins against conference powers Colorado and Arizona in the opening two weeks of the conference schedule have faded given the recent struggles. But the Beavers, knowing that most teams face stretches of adversity, remain confident that they can turn their season around.
“We’re in a position where we can’t look past today,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. “But if we can pull together, stay together, stay positive, we’ve proven we can compete with and beat the best. And that’s what we keep saying to our guys.
“It’s not time to pull apart, place blame. It’s time to pull together, and each guy individually has to hold themselves accountable for doing the things we’ve been working on from day one for 40 minutes.”
The Beavers (12-8, 2-6) get their next chance to turn the corner Thursday at Stanford (8 p.m., Pac-12 Networks).
Junior guard Ethan Thompson said he feels the Beavers still have a “pretty solid team.”
“It’s just about everybody being on the same page every single possession and doing that for the whole 40 minutes,” he said, noting the lack of defense in last Saturday’s home loss to USC. “I think everyone’s confident in their own abilities but sometimes we’ve got to be a little smarter as a team.”
OSU essentially hit rock-bottom defensively in the defeat to USC in which the Trojans shot 16 of 22 in the second half and 31 of 48 for the game.
Opponents have shot a combined 51.5% the past four games.
USC’s 64.6% from the floor was a season high versus Oregon State by a wide margin. The three occurrences where the Beavers have allowed the opposition to shoot better than 50% this season have come in the last four contests.
“That was as bad as we’ve been defensively,” coach Tinkle said of the performance against the Trojans. “It was like we didn’t know what we were supposed to do.”
Tres Tinkle, the team’s unquestioned leader, says the breakdowns are fixable. Playing with more effort and passion is a key tenet.
Against the Trojans, he said, the Beavers didn’t have good ball pressure or help from off-the-ball defenders.
The senior forward says individually doing your part involves sticking to the script, buying into what the coaches are instructing and then performing those tasks on the court.
“People just want to be the ones that help us get out of it,” Tinkle said of the idea that some might be trying to do too much. “We’ve just got to execute what we’re doing and be ready to make plays if you want to make a play.
“Don’t be afraid to take the criticism that comes with making a mistake. It’s nothing selfish, we just all want to help the team. We’ve just got to understand how to make plays.”
Thompson added: “I don’t think it’s anything negative, people being selfish. Just trying to do their part to help the team.”
Along those lines, coach Tinkle speculated that some players are possibly putting too much pressure on themselves to be perfect. He said he needs the players to be relaxed, and that it comes from being in engaged and locked into what is trying to be accomplished.
“Offensively, it’s caused us to struggle a little bit, and then defensively I think it’s taken us out of our game plan,” he said.
The Beavers’ problems have not been solely on defense.
OSU has averaged just 62 points in the last four games, with three games between 55 and 58 points. The Beavers have shot 41.3% in that stretch, including 35 of 95 (36.8) in the two home games last week.
In Stanford (15-4, 4-2), Oregon State faces a team that in Pac-12 play scores 69.8 points (fifth in the conference) and shoots 48.6% (first) and defensively allows 60.3 points (first) and sees opponents shoot 36.8% (second).
Coach Tinkle says he knows his team is reeling and has had it collective confidence shaken. But, he adds, the players can’t let that lead to breakdowns on multiple possessions.
Ten conference games remain for the Beavers to correct what’s been broken and find some momentum.
“We’re definitely capable,” Tres Tinkle said. “It’s just staying positive and bringing that positive energy every single day.”