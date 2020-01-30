OSU men's basketball: Beavers hold off Stanford rally to end four-game losing streak

A technical on Terry as the teams went to a timeout resulted in two Tinkle free throws that made it a 12-0 run for a 13-point lead.

But Stanford rallied for two quick 3-pointers from Daejon Davis and da Silva to close within seven. The Cardinal eventually made it an 11-0 run, cutting its deficit to two with 3:45 left.

But the Beavers never gave up the lead late.

Lucas rescued Oregon State in what was turning into another poor shooting performance in the first half.

Lucas had 14 points, including two 3-pointers, in the final seven-plus minutes of the half as the Beavers finished on a 15-3 run to lead 31-22 at the break.

With Thompson going to the bench for the rest of the half after picking up his second foul at the 12:19 mark, Lucas more than picked up the offensive load.

With OSU down 19-16 and shooting 5 of 16 from the floor, Lucas lobbed to Kelley for a two-handed flush before nailing a 3-pointer to start a 12-0 run.

Reichle then drove for a contested layup and Lucas hit a floater in the key after driving from the perimeter. Lucas then hit another 3-pointer, which was answered by Stanford’s Tyrell Terry.