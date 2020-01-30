OSU men's basketball: Beavers hold off Stanford rally to end four-game losing streak

Behind 21 points from freshman guard Jarod Lucas, Oregon State held off several second-half rallies from Stanford on Thursday night to get a 68-63 Pac-12 men’s basketball road win.
Tres Tinkle added 15 points, Ethan Thompson 14 and Kylor Kelley 10 as the Beavers ended a four-game losing streak. Oscar da Silva had 22 points for Stanford, which took its third straight loss.
“Our guys showed more grit than we have for a while … I’m proud of the way our guys responded,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said.
After a 12-0 Beavers run got Oregon State (13-8, 3-6) a 13-point lead, Stanford (15-5, 4-3) came back with 11 straight, drawing within two with 3:45 left.
Tres Tinkle gave the Beavers their first points in more than five points on a layin with 3:27 left. Lucas added a free throw with 2:41 to go for a five-point advantage.
Oregon State committed two turnovers on opposite sides of a da Silva layin with 1:11 to go. Ethan Thompson made 1 of 2 foul shots before a da Silva tip in cut it to a two-point game.
Tinkle made two free throws with 16 seconds left before Kelley blocked da Silva at the basket. OSU’s Zach Reichle completed the scoring on a foul shot with eight seconds remaining.
Kelley finished with seven blocks and passed Eric Moreland to claim the school’s career record.
Oregon State battled to hold onto the lead, which it built to nine by halftime.
Stanford slowly chipped away, closing within five three different times in the opening four minutes of the second half. Thompson hit a transition 3-pointer to push it back to eight.
Stanford’s Isaac White answered with his own deep ball before Thompson drove for two more.
Thompson scored seven straight seven OSU points as the teams continued to trade baskets before the Cardinal scored six in a row, taking advantage of reaching the foul bonus with 13:40 to go. White’s offensive rebound and basket pulled Stanford within 46-44.
Lucas got back in the scoring column with a conventional three-point play. Stanford’s Tyrell Terry came back with four straight to close within one.
The Beavers then found what they were looking for, something that had been missing in recent weeks, with a 10-0 that put them back in control.
Thompson hit a floater, Tres Tinkle got a steal and dunk, and Kelley scored consecutive baskets on assists from Thompson and Tinkle before Hunt scored a layup. Suddenly, Oregon State had an 11-point lead with 8:50 to go.
Kelley blocked a shot in that stretch, giving him six for the night and helping him move pass Eric Moreland for first place on the school’s career list at 185.
A technical on Terry as the teams went to a timeout resulted in two Tinkle free throws that made it a 12-0 run for a 13-point lead.
But Stanford rallied for two quick 3-pointers from Daejon Davis and da Silva to close within seven. The Cardinal eventually made it an 11-0 run, cutting its deficit to two with 3:45 left.
But the Beavers never gave up the lead late.
Lucas rescued Oregon State in what was turning into another poor shooting performance in the first half.
Lucas had 14 points, including two 3-pointers, in the final seven-plus minutes of the half as the Beavers finished on a 15-3 run to lead 31-22 at the break.
With Thompson going to the bench for the rest of the half after picking up his second foul at the 12:19 mark, Lucas more than picked up the offensive load.
With OSU down 19-16 and shooting 5 of 16 from the floor, Lucas lobbed to Kelley for a two-handed flush before nailing a 3-pointer to start a 12-0 run.
Reichle then drove for a contested layup and Lucas hit a floater in the key after driving from the perimeter. Lucas then hit another 3-pointer, which was answered by Stanford’s Tyrell Terry.
Lucas then finished the scoring for the half with three free throws after getting fouled on a deep ball. He did the same earlier in the half.
Lucas’ 4-of-5 performance (3 of 4 on 3s) helped Oregon State shoot 10 of 23 for the half. The Beavers were 3 of 11 on 3-pointers. The Cardinal was 10 of 29 and 2 of 8, respectively. Led by da Silva’s 10 points.
Tres Tinkle and Thompson, OSU’s top two scorers, combined for seven points on 3-of-9 shooting for the half.