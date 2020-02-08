OSU men's basketball: Beavers get defensive to win third straight Civil War

Thompson said it was energy his team found from the sellout crowd of 9,301 that pushed his team through.

“I don’t want to say it was nervous energy, but it was energy and it went our way,” he said. “We were able to sustain that for the majority of the 40 minutes."

The Beavers took the lead after holding Oregon to 10 points over the first 14-plus minutes of the second half. The Ducks scored just 21 after halftime.

After the Ducks finally ended the Beavers 14-2 run that covered nearly 11 minutes, the teams traded baskets before OSU got some momentum.

Reichle dunked in transition off a Thompson assist and Tres Tinkle added two free throws after being fouled by Pritchard on a loose ball to give the Beavers a 52-50 advantage with 2:28 left.

OSU got another stop and the Beavers nearly turned the ball over twice before Reichle hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to make it a five-point game with 1:15 remaining.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reichle said he had missed some deep balls earlier (he was 3 of 5 on 3s) and had to redeem himself.