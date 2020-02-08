OSU men's basketball: Beavers get defensive to win third straight Civil War

Inconsistency has been Oregon State’s Achilles heel throughout conference play.
The Beavers entered Saturday having found ways to beat some of the top teams in Pac-12 men’s basketball but also fall short against all five teams they had played in the bottom half of the standings.
But seeing rival Oregon on the same floor brought out something different in them.
OSU put together one of its best defensive efforts of the season and found enough offense in a second-half rally to hold off the No. 14 Ducks 63-53 at Gill Coliseum.
“We weren’t the most disciplined on both ends, but we fought hard,” said Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle, who then reworded a phrase from a buddy to make it PG rated. “When it came to crunch time, we crunched.”
Ethan Thompson had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Beavers (14-9, 4-7), who won their third straight Civil War game for the first time since 1993.
Kylor Kelley added 14 points and seven rebounds, Tres Tinkle 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals and Zach Reichle 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Oregon (18-6, 7-4) got 16 points and nine assists from Pac-12 and national player of the year candidate Payton Pritchard. The senior point guard shot 7 of 21 overall, including 1 of 8 on 3-pointers.
Thompson said it was energy his team found from the sellout crowd of 9,301 that pushed his team through.
“I don’t want to say it was nervous energy, but it was energy and it went our way,” he said. “We were able to sustain that for the majority of the 40 minutes."
The Beavers took the lead after holding Oregon to 10 points over the first 14-plus minutes of the second half. The Ducks scored just 21 after halftime.
After the Ducks finally ended the Beavers 14-2 run that covered nearly 11 minutes, the teams traded baskets before OSU got some momentum.
Reichle dunked in transition off a Thompson assist and Tres Tinkle added two free throws after being fouled by Pritchard on a loose ball to give the Beavers a 52-50 advantage with 2:28 left.
OSU got another stop and the Beavers nearly turned the ball over twice before Reichle hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to make it a five-point game with 1:15 remaining.
Reichle said he had missed some deep balls earlier (he was 3 of 5 on 3s) and had to redeem himself.
Oregon missed two straight 3s after an OSU turnover on an inbounds pass. The Beavers then turned the ball over again in the frontcourt and the Ducks missed from deep again. A jump ball gave Oregon State the ball.
With Oregon still unable to connect from outside, Thompson and Tinkle each hit a pair of free throws to ice the game.
Pritchard hit a 3-pointer late, but Thompson answered with two foul shots with 12 seconds left to make it an eight-point game.
Coach Tinkle praised Thompson’s work against Pritchard, calling his junior guard a “warrior.”
“The way Ethan guarded tonight was unbelievable,” the coach said. “All the screens they set for Payton, and he just made up his mind that he wasn’t going to give him anything easy.”
The Beavers chipped into their four-point halftime deficit quickly when Thompson lobbed to Kelley for a dunk on the opening possession.
But an 8-0 Oregon run put the Ducks in control and up double digits.
Chris Duarte, the Pac-12 leader in steals, picked off a pass and scored and teammate Shakur Juiston hit a 3-pointer to give the visitors a 40-30 lead.
“We just didn’t panic, Stayed tough, played defense,” Reichle said.
Reichle clipped in the run with his own 3-pointer, and Tinkle added a free throw to start a 10-2 run. After a Duarte transition basket, Tinkle scored inside, followed by a Kelley dunk and another Tinkle contested layin as the Beavers pulled within two.
Oregon kept missing and OSU kept making its move. Tinkle lobbed to Kelley for a two-handed flush and Thompson scored on a floater in the key with 9:23 remaining to give the Beavers their first lead since the first half at 44-42.
The Ducks survived a 1-for-13 effort during the Beavers’ 14-2 run. Pritchard scored on a layin with 6:07 left to end that stretch and tie the game. Will Richardson finished in transition on the next possession to put Oregon back ahead.
Oregon was without sophomore forward Francis Okoro, who was away from the team to attend his father’s funeral in Nigeria. Okoro has started 18 of 22 games and is averaging 3.5 points and 4.6 rebounds.
The Ducks also didn’t have freshman center N’Faly Dante (6.2, 2.7), who missed his fifth straight game with a knee injury.