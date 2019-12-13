OSU men's basketball: Beavers finally back to playing schedule

Oregon State men’s basketball finally returns to its schedule Saturday after a 13-day layoff spent focusing on weaknesses and allowing players some rest and time to focus on academics.
The Beavers (7-1) shoot for a sixth straight win when they host Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-7) at 3 p.m. at Gill Coliseum in OSU’s second game this month.
An Oregon State rule keeps athletic teams from playing contest during dead week as well as fall term finals, which just wrapped up Friday. The exception is games are allowed on weekends.
Oregon State was unable to find an opponent to play last weekend, thus the program’s longest layoff since a stretch of 13 days between games in 2015-16 in current head coach Wayne Tinkle’s second season.
“It’s not ideal to be quite honest … to take two weeks off this time of the year,” Tinkle said immediately after his team’s last game, an 81-76 Dec. 1 home win against Portland State. “It is what it is so we’ve got to deal with it. I wish we were playing games.”
So, the Beavers will play 12 nonconference games while most others play 13. Including Saturday’s contest, OSU has four more games before starting Pac-12 play Jan. 2 at Utah.
Oregon State has produced some strong numbers in its opening eight games, including matching two other teams in the program’s best start since the 1980-81 squad started 26-0.
Tres Tinkle is first in the conference in scoring (21.4) and assist/turnover ratio (2.79). OSU leads the Pac-12 and is fifth in the country in assists/turnover ratio at 1.56.
Kylor Kelley has blocked 23 shots in the past four games and now leads the country at 4.5 per contest. Last year, the senior forward led the conference and was second in the nation at 3.35.
The Beavers are fourth in the Pac-12 and 15th in the country in overall field goal percentage at 49.6. Among OSU’s players averaging more than 10 minutes per game, Kelley is shooting 57.7%, Tres Tinkle and Zach Reichle 54.0 and Alfred Hollins 51.9. Reichle has made the biggest jump after shooting 25.0% last year.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff comes to Corvallis after a 59-50 loss at Texas-El Paso.
The Golden Lions’ lone victory came in their only home game, on Nov. 25 against Champions Christian, a non-NCAA-affiliated school that plays under a national association of Christian colleges. They don’t play another home game until Jan. 18 against Southern after playing their first three conference games on the road.
APB’s defeats include by 29 to South Florida, by 50 to Gonzaga, by 25 to Pittsburgh and by 33 to Tulsa.
The Golden Lions are led by junior forwards Markedric Bell and Shaun Doss.
Doss averages 12.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.0% from the floor overall, 33.3 at the 3-point line and 62.5 on free throws. Bell is averaging 10.9 points and 5.4 rebounds with shooting lines of 39.2, 20.0 and 91.7.
The Golden Lions average 51.4 points per game (and allow 71.6) while shooting 39.1/27.5/62.8.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff was 13-18 overall and 10-8 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play last season under George Ivory, now in his 12th season as the school’s head coach. Some of the biggest highlights of Ivory’s tenure came in 2010, when the Golden Lions won the SWAC tournament and defeated Winthrop in the NCAA tournament.
Oregon State and APB have met three times, with the Beavers winning all three at Gill Coliseum and most recently in December 2017 with OSU getting an 85-58 victory.