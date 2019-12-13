OSU men's basketball: Beavers finally back to playing schedule

Oregon State men’s basketball finally returns to its schedule Saturday after a 13-day layoff spent focusing on weaknesses and allowing players some rest and time to focus on academics.

The Beavers (7-1) shoot for a sixth straight win when they host Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-7) at 3 p.m. at Gill Coliseum in OSU’s second game this month.

An Oregon State rule keeps athletic teams from playing contest during dead week as well as fall term finals, which just wrapped up Friday. The exception is games are allowed on weekends.

Oregon State was unable to find an opponent to play last weekend, thus the program’s longest layoff since a stretch of 13 days between games in 2015-16 in current head coach Wayne Tinkle’s second season.

“It’s not ideal to be quite honest … to take two weeks off this time of the year,” Tinkle said immediately after his team’s last game, an 81-76 Dec. 1 home win against Portland State. “It is what it is so we’ve got to deal with it. I wish we were playing games.”

So, the Beavers will play 12 nonconference games while most others play 13. Including Saturday’s contest, OSU has four more games before starting Pac-12 play Jan. 2 at Utah.