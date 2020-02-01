OSU men's basketball: Beavers fail to finish in loss at California

Hollins then scored off a Jarod Lucas assist with 1:11 remaining to close the gap to two. The Beavers got a defensive stop and Hollins was fouled, making 1 of 2 with 26 seconds left.

Cal’s Matt Bradley missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity. Thompson was blocked by Kelly, and Tinkle drove for what looked to be a go-ahead floater in the key. But Bradley stepped in to take the charge and the basket was no good.

Fouled with 3.9 seconds to go, Bradley made 1 of 2 foul shots. But Oregon State was unable to get off a shot before time expired.

Tres Tinkle had 19 points and seven rebounds and Kelley eight points and eight rebounds for the Beavers, who led 32-30 at halftime. OSU also got eight point and four rebounds from Zach Reichle and seven points from Lucas.

Bradley had 23 points and six rebounds and Kelly 14 points and six rebounds.

The teams traded scored through the first three minutes of the second half. Zach Reichle’s 3-pointer gave Oregon State a 41-36 advantage.

The Golden Bears used a 9-3 run to take their first lead since the final minutes of the first half.