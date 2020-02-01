OSU men's basketball: Beavers fail to finish in loss at California

The first road sweep by any team in Pac-12 men’s basketball this season narrowly escaped Oregon State on Saturday afternoon.
Tres Tinkle’s go-ahead basket with seven seconds left was waved off on an offensive charge call and host California walked away with a 69-67 win at Haas Pavilion in Berkeley.
Oregon State shot 19 of 52 for the game. The Beavers (13-9, 3-7) made just five of their final 20 field goal attempts, including 3 of 14 in the game’s final 10 minutes. Conversely, the Golden Bears (10-11, 4-4) shot 26 of 52 and finished 7 of 11.
“When it was important we couldn’t get a stop,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said. “We couldn’t finish. Unfortunately we couldn’t make those plays at the basket or beyond the arc to stretch the thing out.”
Alfred Hollins came up big for Oregon State, scoring all of his 14 points in the second half. The junior forward had 12 of OSU’s final 14 minutes in the last eight minutes.
A Hollins conventional three-point play, two more free throws and a Kylor Kelley basket off a Tres Tinkle assist had Oregon State ahead 64-61 with 4:23 left.
Cal came back with six straight, taking the lead for good on Andre Kelly’s layin with 2:16 to go. OSU’s Ethan Thompson missed a 3-pointer and Cal’s Grant Anticevich got another layin on the other end to extend the lead.
Hollins then scored off a Jarod Lucas assist with 1:11 remaining to close the gap to two. The Beavers got a defensive stop and Hollins was fouled, making 1 of 2 with 26 seconds left.
Cal’s Matt Bradley missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity. Thompson was blocked by Kelly, and Tinkle drove for what looked to be a go-ahead floater in the key. But Bradley stepped in to take the charge and the basket was no good.
Fouled with 3.9 seconds to go, Bradley made 1 of 2 foul shots. But Oregon State was unable to get off a shot before time expired.
You have free articles remaining.
Tres Tinkle had 19 points and seven rebounds and Kelley eight points and eight rebounds for the Beavers, who led 32-30 at halftime. OSU also got eight point and four rebounds from Zach Reichle and seven points from Lucas.
Bradley had 23 points and six rebounds and Kelly 14 points and six rebounds.
The teams traded scored through the first three minutes of the second half. Zach Reichle’s 3-pointer gave Oregon State a 41-36 advantage.
The Golden Bears used a 9-3 run to take their first lead since the final minutes of the first half.
Kelly scored consecutive baskets, the second giving Cal a 45-44 lead with 13:20 to go. After technical fouls on Kelly and OSU’s Kelley following a small altercation, Kelly scored twice more on offensive rebounds to put the Bears ahead 51-48.
Oregon State came back with five straight, including a Thompson 3-pointer, and Cal answered with four in a row to regain the lead. Two Hollins free throws tied the game at 55-all with 7:54 remaining.
As it did two days earlier at Stanford, Oregon State got off to a slow offensive start but didn’t lose contact thanks to its defense.
California jumped ahead 7- 2 and later 12-8 before OSU pulled even on a Kelley turnaround off an offensive rebounds and two Reichle free throws.
The Golden Bears answered with the next six points. Lucas then hit a 3-pointer and added two foul shots to start an 8-2 run that against tied the game.
Cal led 30-24 on a Paris Austin jumper before the Beavers scored the final eight points to lead 32-30 at halftime. Tres Tinkle had six points in that late run and had 12 in the half.
Thompson picked up two early fouls and was limited to 10 minutes and two points for the half. Reichle and Lucas had five points each and Kelley four points and five rebounds.
The Beavers started the game shooting 6 of 18 but went to the half 11 of 27. The Bears missed four of their last five shots and were 11 of 24.