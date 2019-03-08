Oregon State’s final chance to clinch a first-round bye in next week’s Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament comes on the final day of the regular season.
The Beavers (17-12, 9-8) go to Washington State for a noon tipoff in Pullman having lost four of their last five, including an 81-76 overtime defeat at conference leader Washington on Wednesday night.
A win against the Cougars guarantees OSU of the third or fourth seed and a winning conference record for the first time in 29 years. Wins by the Beavers and Utah at home against UCLA put Oregon State in the four spot.
Oregon State can still take the fourth seed with a loss if Oregon falls at Washington, Colorado loses at home to USC and Utah beats UCLA. All other scenarios involving an OSU loss Saturday have the Beavers somewhere between the fifth and eighth seeds next week.
But the Beavers will look for the season sweep of the Cougars following a 90-77 home win back on Jan. 24.
OSU had a 52-36 lead at halftime and shot 52.3 percent for the game. Stevie Thompson had 22 points, Tres Tinkle 21 and Ethan Thompson 20. Stevie Thompson had one of his best all-around games as a Beaver, shooting 9 of 16 from the floor, including four 3-pointers, with six rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
A Pac-12 player of the year candidate and likely repeat all-conference selection, Tinkle had 31 points and 10 rebounds Wednesday against Washington.
In the last three games, the junior forward is averaging 26.3 points while shooting 51.1 percent overall and 47.1 on 3-pointers.
Washington State has faded in recent weeks, losing four straight after a stretch of three wins in four games that included a road sweep of Arizona State and Arizona.
The Cougars fell 72-61 to visiting Oregon on Wednesday.
Robert Franks led WSU with 16 points on 3-of-13 shooting with seven rebounds. Oregon, which made 10 3-pointers, was led by Paul White’s 21 points.
The Beavers have won four straight games against the Cougars in Pullman, including last year’s 92-67 victory there to close out the regular season.