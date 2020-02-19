OSU men's basketball: Beavers continue search for consistency

Consistency has escaped Oregon State men’s basketball this season.
Wins against Pac-12 title contenders Colorado, Oregon and Arizona, all top-25 teams, have shown the Beavers’ ability to compete with the best the conference has to offer.
But they’ve largely been unable to sustain momentum that would help the team build an argument to be included in the NCAA tournament for the second time in coach Wayne Tinkle’s six seasons.
Losses to the other five teams with losing records in conference play point to Oregon State’s fruitless push to build off of what have been promising victories.
Last Thursday, the Beavers (15-10, 5-8) won a second straight Pac-12 game for the first and only time this winter, blowing past Utah after knocking off rival Oregon, both at Gill Coliseum. But they couldn’t beat Colorado for a second time, as the Buffaloes took control in the second half and rolled to a 22-point win.
Tinkle said it’s been hard to pinpoint reasons for the inconsistency. It hasn’t shown up in practices, only games. Tinkle called that “odd.”
“I really think it’s maybe mindset at times where … it’s tough to handle and get through struggles then sometimes it’s tough to handle success,” the coach said. “We’ve kind of been at both ends of that.”
During gatherings with the media every week, the Beavers are asked to answer the same question or something similar: How do you replicate the efforts that have led to the team’s biggest wins this season?
“That’s the big thing and that’s what we’re all concerned with and what we’re asking for,” Tinkle said. “The big thing is, ‘guys, we’ve got to commit here for 40 minutes come game time and not have those ebbs and flows.’
“I don’t know if it’s focus. I don’t know if it’s energy, the trying. I think it’s more the mental concentration of doing what we need to do, and that’s the discipline we’ve been asking for.”
Individually, the players are searching for answers as they try to maintain their own consistency to help the greater cause.
OSU’s Zach Reichle says maintaining a routine is one way to strive to play at a high level.
“Obviously sometimes you can do all the right things and the results won’t be there, he said. “So I think you’ve got to stick with your routine, keep practicing, keep getting in the gym and putting up shots, getting better with practice and just sticking with it.”
Fellow junior guard Ethan Thompson says consistency is “a big thing.”
“Being confident in ourselves as a team and confident in each other, trusting in each other to make plays and shots,” he said.
The Beavers will try to put the Colorado game behind them as they head on the road for a Thursday game at Arizona, a team that brought out one of Oregon State’s most complete games of the season.
Reichle says the fortunate thing about college basketball is that the next game often comes just a few days after the previous one. He says the key is to put past results, whether it be a win or a loss, out of mind.
In yet another instance this winter, the Beavers will try to take positive steps forward after a defeat that has them searching for why they haven’t been able to stack wins together.
“Nothing worth having is going to come easy, so we’ve just got to be mentally and physically tough,” Reichle said. “Know it’s going to be a grind, know it’s going to be really hard. I think if we take that approach to every game it will play itself out.”