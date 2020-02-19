OSU men's basketball: Beavers continue search for consistency

During gatherings with the media every week, the Beavers are asked to answer the same question or something similar: How do you replicate the efforts that have led to the team’s biggest wins this season?

“That’s the big thing and that’s what we’re all concerned with and what we’re asking for,” Tinkle said. “The big thing is, ‘guys, we’ve got to commit here for 40 minutes come game time and not have those ebbs and flows.’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t know if it’s focus. I don’t know if it’s energy, the trying. I think it’s more the mental concentration of doing what we need to do, and that’s the discipline we’ve been asking for.”

Individually, the players are searching for answers as they try to maintain their own consistency to help the greater cause.

OSU’s Zach Reichle says maintaining a routine is one way to strive to play at a high level.

“Obviously sometimes you can do all the right things and the results won’t be there, he said. “So I think you’ve got to stick with your routine, keep practicing, keep getting in the gym and putting up shots, getting better with practice and just sticking with it.”

Fellow junior guard Ethan Thompson says consistency is “a big thing.”