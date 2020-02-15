OSU men's basketball: Beavers come up empty in blowout loss to Buffaloes

Oregon State wasn’t going to win Saturday night shooting like it did.
Certainly not against a Top-25 team coming off a loss two days earlier and another to the Beavers early in conference play, blowing double-digit leads in both.
Tyler Bey and the 16th-ranked Buffaloes were just too much for a Beavers squad that returned to the inconsistency that plagued them through most of the first half of the Pac-12 men’s basketball schedule.
Bey had 21 points and 15 rebounds in a 69-47 win at Gill Coliseum, ending Oregon State’s two-game winning streak that had the Beavers with some rare momentum. McKinley Wright IV added 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Buffaloes (20-6, 9-4), who retook the Pac-12 lead to themselves after falling into a first-place tie following Thursday’s loss at Oregon.
“Anytime we got an ounce of momentum, they knocked us right back,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said. “It was a woodshed job. They took us behind it and gave it to us.”
The Beavers shot 19 of 57 overall, including 1 of 17 on 3-pointers. They were also 8 of 17 at the free-throw line, with two misses on the front end of 1-and-1 opportunities in the second half, after shooting close to 82% the past seven games to lead the conference at 75.1.
“Being shot ready, taking easier shots, draw and kicks, higher-percentage looks. That’s what we were doing in practice and we just didn’t do it,” OSU’s Tres Tinkle said of what he chalked up the shooting struggles to. “Coaches made an emphasis to get into the paint and jump stop and when they collapse look on. We didn’t do enough of it.”
The senior forward shot 3 of 15 while scoring 10 points, which gave him the school record for consecutive games in double digits with 90, breaking a tie with Oregon State legend Mel Counts. Tinkle added a season-high 13 rebounds and three steals. Ethan Thompson, the only other Beaver in double figures, had 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting, five rebounds and four assists.
Colorado shot 22 of 54 overall, 9 of 20 on 3s (with three different players hitting two apiece) and 16 of 23 at the foul line.
Bey, a 6-foot-8 wing, followed up his 20-point game against the Beavers earlier this season with another strong showing to shoot 6 of 10 from the floor and 9 of 13 on free throws.
He was a big key, and Oregon State assistant coach Marlon Stewart’s scouting report said that Bey could get frustrated if he didn’t get off to a good start. Bey had six points in a two-minute stretch of the first half, all face-up jumpers, and 10 at halftime.
The Beavers knew that he liked to go to his left shoulder and that when he faced up to the basket he liked to jab step, elevate and shoot.
“You saw his first three baskets … face up, we step back,” said coach Tinkle, whose team tried different defenders and defenses to slow down Bey. “Shame on us for not guarding him like we were supposed to.”
The Buffaloes build on their strong finish to the first half with a 7-2 to open the second, including big man Evan Battey’s fifth 3-pointer of the season to lead 38-24.
Three consecutive and-1 plays by the Beavers — with free throw finishes by Zach Reichle and Thompson and a miss for Tres Tinkle — had the home team back within nine. Thompson’s flush and foul shot with 14:48 remaining made it 41-32.
Oregon State went to the 1-3-1 zone that was so successful in its 76-68 win in Boulder after the Beavers trailed by 12 in the second half in the Jan. 5 game.
It worked on several possessions before the Buffaloes got 3-pointers from Maddox Daniels and Wright to extend to a 15-point lead.
Wright found Eli Parquet for a wide-open dunk at the 9:23 mark to put Colorado ahead 19 at 53-34, leading to an Oregon State timeout. The Beavers got no closer than 16 from there, while the Buffaloes led by as many as 24.
An inconsistent offense in the first half led to the Beavers digging themselves a nine-point halftime hole.
Lucas Siewert’s 3-pointer gave the Buffaloes an early 7-6 lead, and the visitors held the advantage throughout the rest of the half. The deep ball started an 8-1 that put Colorado ahead five.
Tres Tinkle then hit OSU’s lone 3-pointer off an Ethan Thompson drive, but the Buffaloes came back with four straight.
The second of two 3s by Colorado’s Shane Gatling, with 5:58 in the half, gave the Buffaloes their biggest lead to that point at 24-16.
The first of two Roman Silva baskets late in the half had the Beavers within four. But the Buffaloes used a 7-2 run over the final four minutes to lead 31-22 at halftime.
The Beavers scored more than three straight points just once in the half while shooting 9 of 27 overall, including 1 of 10 on 3-pointers. The Buffaloes were 10 of 25 from the floor, 4 of 10 on 3s.
Bey, who averaged 13.2 points for the season and 14.0 in conference play coming in, had 10 at halftime. Thompson had eight and Tinkle five to lead OSU.