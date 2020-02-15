OSU men's basketball: Beavers come up empty in blowout loss to Buffaloes

Oregon State wasn’t going to win Saturday night shooting like it did.

Certainly not against a Top-25 team coming off a loss two days earlier and another to the Beavers early in conference play, blowing double-digit leads in both.

Tyler Bey and the 16th-ranked Buffaloes were just too much for a Beavers squad that returned to the inconsistency that plagued them through most of the first half of the Pac-12 men’s basketball schedule.

Bey had 21 points and 15 rebounds in a 69-47 win at Gill Coliseum, ending Oregon State’s two-game winning streak that had the Beavers with some rare momentum. McKinley Wright IV added 13 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Buffaloes (20-6, 9-4), who retook the Pac-12 lead to themselves after falling into a first-place tie following Thursday’s loss at Oregon.

“Anytime we got an ounce of momentum, they knocked us right back,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said. “It was a woodshed job. They took us behind it and gave it to us.”

The Beavers shot 19 of 57 overall, including 1 of 17 on 3-pointers. They were also 8 of 17 at the free-throw line, with two misses on the front end of 1-and-1 opportunities in the second half, after shooting close to 82% the past seven games to lead the conference at 75.1.