PULLMAN, Wash. — The closing stretch of the Pac-12 schedule was filled with disappointment and close defeats, but Oregon State finally accomplished what it was chasing.
Saturday’s 85-77 win at Washington State gives the Beavers a first-round bye in next week’s Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament in Las Vegas.
The No. 4 seed, OSU (18-12, 10-8) will play at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in a quarterfinal at T-Mobile Arena after reaching the program’s first winning conference record since the 1989-90 season. The Beavers will take on the winner of Wednesday's first-round game between fifth-seeded Colorado and 12th-seeded California.
OSU had lost four of its past five games — all by five points or fewer — as it sought to wrap up that conference tournament bye. But it came down to the final day of the regular season.
The bye means the Beavers will only need to win three games, instead of four, to claim the tournament championship and the conference’s automatic berth into the NCAA tournament.
“It gives us a good look, and these last couple weeks alone show we can beat anybody,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said.
Stevie Thompson and Tres Tinkle scored 26 points apiece and Tinkle added 12 rebounds and three assists. Ethan Thompson had 17 points and a career-high 11 assists plus five rebounds.
The Beavers overcame Robert Franks’ 37 points and nine rebounds in the senior forward’s final home game for the Cougars (11-20, 4-14).
The Beavers overcame a 12-point first-half deficit and outscored WSU 21-10 in the first eight-plus minutes after halftime to take control.
The victory also gave Oregon State its first winning road record (5-4) in conference since the 1989-90 season.
A loss would have likely meant having to play in Wednesday’s first round. But the Beavers didn’t let the importance of the game or the recent losses affect them in the long run.
“I’m really proud of this group for that buy-in and the toughness they showed,” coach Tinkle said.
OSU big man Kylor Kelley came to life after a relatively unproductive 12 first-half minutes.
He had four points, a rebound and a block to spark an 8-0 run early in the second half that gave the Beavers their first lead of the game.
The Beavers trailed by two before putting together an 11-3 run that got the Cougars on their heels.
Stevie Thompson, who had 18 of his 26 points in the second half, scored seven in that run, including two free throws with 11:37 to go that put OSU in front 59-53.
Zach Reichle and Stevie Thompson later hit consecutive 3s that made it 69-57, and Tres Tinkle and Alfred Hollins added layins that put the Beavers ahead by 16.
Oregon State was still up 15 when Washington State made a late rally.
Franks had nine points in a 15-6 Cougars run, closing the gap to six on a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left. He had eight 3s in all.
But the Beavers made their foul shots, eight of nine in the final 1:09, to close it out.
Kelley finished with 10 points, all in the second half, and three rebounds. Hollins added three points and nine rebounds.
Oregon State shot 29 of 60 overall and Washington State 27 of 60. The Beavers won the rebounds, 37-31.
It was the Robert Franks Show in the game’s first nine-plus minutes.
The WSU senior guard had 17 of his team’s first 23 points. His third 3-pointer of the game gave the Cougars a 23-11 lead.
Two straight Tres Tinkle 3-pointers later helped the Beavers close the gap to six. He added two more 3s in a stretch of less than a minute that got OSU within five.
The junior forward added two free throws. Ethan Thompson made two at the line after getting fouled on a 3-point attempt. Stevie Thompson’s steal and layin with 2:26 in the half had the Beavers within one.
Washington State answered with 3-pointers by Franks and Jervae Robinson.
Tinkle scored off an Ethan Thompson inbounds pass with two seconds left in the half to get the margin back to five.
Tinkle had 18 points at halftime and Franks 20.