It took a half to start dominating a lesser-division opponent as expected, but Oregon State got there after shaking off some rust and bad habits.
It was a look at potential, a reminder of what’s allowed on defense and a final warm-up for the regular season all rolled into one.
The Beavers outscored the Montana Tech Orediggers, an NAIA squad from Butte, 55-17 in the second half Saturday evening on their way to a 103-51 men’s basketball exhibition win at Gill Coliseum.
“We’ve got to work on discipline. It cost us games last year,” said OSU coach Wayne Tinkle, whose team was slowed early in the contest by fouls and turnovers. “Defend without fouling. We’ve got to stay on page with what we’re trying to do. We get off page and try and do our own thing, that’s when we get in trouble.”
Stevie Thompson and Tres Tinkle had 20 points apiece and Ethan Thompson for the Beavers, who host their Nov. 6 regular-season opener against UC Riverside. Six OSU players in all scored in double figures.
A 16-5 Oregon State run in the opening five minutes of the second half — with the starting five of the Thompson brothers, Alfred Hollins, Gligorije Rakocevic and Tres Tinkle — helped the Beavers finally put away an opponent that hung around within arm’s reach for most of the first 20 minutes.
The Beavers later added a 20-0 stretch, with reserves playing a big part, to double up the visitors 84-42 with 8:50 remaining.
“The first half was shaky. The second half we just picked it up as a unit,” said Hollins, a sophomore forward, adding that the players held themselves accountable to turn a corner after halftime. “Paying attention to detail and buying into what coach is talking about is the main thing, especially with us being really young.”
The Beavers got out in transition after halftime, using nine steals to score 13 fast-break points and a plus-five edge in rebounds to create opportunities.
Tres Tinkle had back-to-back transition dunks off Ethan Thompson assists as part of the run to being the second half.
Rakocevic, a center, put in two deep shots from the baseline, one a 3-pointer.
It was the first public game in an Oregon State uniform for junior college transfer Kylor Kelley and freshmen Kye Blaser, Jordan Campbell, Warren Washington, Jack Wilson and Antoine Vernon.
Blaser and fellow walk-on Isaac Barnes played the last two-plus minutes.
The Beavers had a private scrimmage against Santa Clara at the OSU Basketball Center a week earlier.
Derek Selvig, who played under Tinkle at Montana, is a Montana Tech assistant coach. The Orediggers won 75-66 at Willamette on Friday night.
Montana Tech was led by Troy Owens Jr.’s 17 points.
The first half was riddled with fouls. Both teams were in the 1-and-1 bonus after eight minutes and in the double bonus the last nine minutes of the half.
It took Oregon State the better part of 15 minutes to create a comfortable cushion on the scoreboard.
The Beavers committed 13 turnovers and 15 fouls before halftime.
“Everybody has to do a better job of that,” said sophomore guard Zach Reichle, who had 11 points, nine after halftime, and shared team-high honors in rebounds with Washington at seven. “But we did a better job in the second half and headed in the right direction.”
Coach Tinkle said his team’s trouble with on-hands defense isn’t anything new.
“But I’ve played the game too and I’ve never fouled anybody in practice either,” he said jokingly. “We call fouls on these guys and they look at us like we’re crazy.”
The coach said his team is aware of the effort to clean up the game and that there is still an adjustment period in progress.
It was Tres Tinkle and Stevie Thompson, the team’s top scorers last season, combining for 16 of the Beavers’ first 20 points.
Kelley scored off an offensive rebound, and Campbell put in a nifty reverse layup in transition.
Ethan Thompson’s layup gave the Beavers their first double-digit lead at 36-25 with about five minutes left in the half.
Thompson added the final five points of the half — on two foul shots and a transition 3-pointer — to make it 48-34.
Hollins finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Kelley had 10 points and six rebounds.