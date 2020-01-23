OSU men's basketball: Beavers can't complete comeback against Bruins

Miller-Moore was coming off a season-high 19 minutes and 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting in a loss at Washington State.

Hollins replaced Miller-Moore at 14:27 in the first half.

Oregon State made four of its first six shots from the floor but finished the first half 2 of 13, leading to a 27-24 UCLA lead at halftime.

Reichle scored OSU’s first six points on 3-pointers then added a third from the corner to give the Beavers an 11-9 advantage.

Tres Tinkle later scored five straight Oregon State points from the foul line and Thompson added a corner 3-pointer to put the home team ahead 19-18.

The Beavers were forced deep into the shot clock several times late in the half. Kelley hit an elbow jumper late in the clock for a 22-20 lead. But that was their only success forced to put up shots.

UCLA, which shot 6 of 17 after starting 6 of 9, closed the half on a 7-2 run to lead by three.

Both teams had eight turnovers in the first half. The Beavers’ 25 points equaled their second-lowest total in the first half this season.

Tres Tinkle was 0 for 5 from the floor with five points at the half.