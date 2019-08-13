Oregon State men's basketball on Tuesday announced the signing of Roman Silva to a National Letter of Intent.
Silva, a, a 7-foot-1, 265-pound center from Rancho Cucamonga, California, is already on campus. He is eligible immediately and will have three years to play two seasons.
“Roman will be a big, physical presence for us in the paint,” Beavers coach Wayne Tinkle said. “He’s a great rim protector with his size and length. We feel he’s an inside threat on both ends and will give us great depth at the center position. He’s a high-level student from a great family, and we are very excited to add him to our team.”
Silva attended San Bernardino Valley College last season and was named the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference North Division Co-Player of the Year. He averaged 16.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.0 blocked shots and shot 62.8 percent from the field, while leading the team to a 22-7 record and the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference North Division championship.
Silva graduated from Diamond Ranch High School in Pomona, Calif., in 2016 with a 4.5 grade-point average. He was named a three-star recruit by ESPN and selected the CIF Division 3AA Player of the Year after averaging 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.8 blocked shots as a senior.
He signed with Texas at El Paso in 2016 but didn't play at the school.
Silva attended Cooper International Academy prep school in 2017-18 and averaged 25.1 points, 15.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots.
