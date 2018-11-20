Try 3 months for $3
Oregon State men’s basketball announced its third signee of the early signing period Tuesday.

Gianni Hunt, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound point guard from Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance, Calif., is a four-star recruit by ESPN. He played at Bishop Montgomery with current Oregon State sophomore Ethan Thompson in the 2016-17 season when the Knights won the CIF Open Division state championship.

“We are very excited with the signing of Gianni Hunt. He comes from a great program at Bishop Montgomery,” OSU coach Wayne Tinkle said. “He’s a true point guard, he’s a leader and he’s very vocal. He really sets the tone on both ends with his style of play. He’s a very capable scorer, but is a pass-first, defend-hard, run-your-team kind of point guard.”

Last week, shooting guard Julien Franklin and point guard Jarod Lucas, two other California products, signed with the Beavers.

