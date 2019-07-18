Oregon State men's basketball head coach Wayne Tinkle and his staff announced Thursday the addition of Dearon Tucker, who signed a National Letter of Intent to join the program for the upcoming season.
Tucker, a true freshman, is a 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward from Dallas, Texas. He played his senior year at Legacy Early College in South Carolina, where he averaged 12.7 points and 8.8 rebounds.
"We are really excited to be adding Dearon to our team," Tinkle said. "He brings size, strength, toughness and physicality around the rim on both ends of the floor. He's a great kid who works very hard and has a bright future for Oregon State."