Oklahoma plays Oregon State on Tuesday night at Portland’s Moda Center in the second game of a doubleheader in the Phil Knight Invitational, a follow-up to the 2017 PK80, a 16-team tournament honoring the 80th birthday of Nike co-founder Phil Knight, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.
Oklahoma played in the PK80 along with —among others — Duke, North Carolina, Michigan State and Oregon, which is playing Memphis in Tuesday’s opening game. The Sooners have finished each of the past five season with one of the seventh-toughest schedules in the country.
The Sooners are 2-0 this season with wins against Texas San Antonio (85-67) and Minnesota (71-62) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. At halftime, Oklahoma was tied at halftime with UTSA and down six to Minnesota. The Sooners have shot a combined 59 percent after halftime in the two contests.
Junior guard Austin Reaves, a transfer from Wichita State who sat out last season, has averaged 17 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists. Junior forward Brady Manek is averaging 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds and senior forward Kristian Doolittle 10 points and 10 rebounds in his season debut.
Oklahoma reached last year’s NCAA tournament, with a 95-72 win against Ole Miss before a 63-51 loss to eventual champion Virginia.
The Sooners return two of their top five scorers from last season in Manek (second, 12.2 ppg) and Doolittle (third, 11.3).
Lon Kruger is in his ninth year as Oklahoma’s head coach, with a 162-105 record in that stretch. Kruger has two Final Four appearances among 19 NCAA Tournament berths in his 34 years as a head coach. He’s the only Division I coach to win an NCAA tournament game with five different schools.
Kruger was also head coach of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks for three seasons and a New York Knicks assistant for one.
Oklahoma is 4-0 against Oregon State in the schools’ all-time series, with the last meeting coming in the 2000-01 season.